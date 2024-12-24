Himachal to resolve pending cases of employment on compassionate grounds: CM

To settle pending cases of employment on compassionate grounds, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday directed officials to formulate a comprehensive policy for employment on compassionate ground and said his government intends to settle all pending cases. Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu instructed the officers to come up with the requisite data in the next meeting on January 10, 2025. (HT File)

While reviewing the policy in a high-level meeting, the CM directed the officers to compile and present department, age and educational qualification wise data of the applicants seeking employment on compassionate ground. He instructed the officers to come up with the requisite data in the next meeting on January 10, 2025.

Sukhu said the government was adopting a liberal and sympathetic approach to offer employment in the government sector to those who lost their family members during service. He said the state government would keep in view all aspects to benefit the maximum number of applicants. “The state government is committed to support the well-being of dependents by giving preference to widows and orphans in providing employment on compassionate grounds,” he added.

Sukhu said the government has also constituted a cabinet sub-committee under the chairmanship of education minister Rohit Thakur with technical education minister Rajesh Dharmani and Ayush minister Yadvinder Goma as its members to examine the matters of compassionate appointments.