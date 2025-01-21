Himachal tourism department seeks report on Dharamshala paragliding mishap

Following the paragliding mishap in Dharamshala, which claimed the life of a 19-year-old female from Gujarat, the tourism department has sought a report from the marshals appointed at the Indrunag Paragliding Site near Dharamshala. The tourist from Gujarat died while taking-off at the Indrunag paragliding site on Saturday evening (HT representative)

The tourist from Gujarat died while taking-off at the Indrunag paragliding site on Saturday evening. She fell along with her pilot who also sustained injuries. The incident occurred around 5 pm on Saturday. She was on a family trip in Dharamshala.

Kangra tourism deputy director Vinay Dhiman stated, “We have requested a report on the incident and will conduct an investigation. Paragliding flights are permitted until sunset. However, whether proper thermals were present at the time of the incident is a matter for investigation and we will thoroughly examine it.”

Thermals are the rising columns of warm air that provide lift and energy for flight. Paragliders ride these columns of lifting air to gain altitude.

Meanwhile, Dharamshala sub divisional magistrate (SDM) Sanjeev Kumar said that the flight operated within the permitted time frame and the pilot possessed a valid license as well. The operator was also registered with the tourism department of Himachal Pradesh.

The paragliding mishap in Dharamshala comes after a tourist from Tamil Nadu was killed and a pilot severely injured after the paraglider they were on collided with another one in Kullu on Friday. Earlier, a tourist from Andhra Pradesh was killed in a paragliding crash at Raison in Manali on January 9.

Technical expert to be roped in: Kullu SDM

Kullu SDM Vikas Shukla, said that the preliminary investigation suggested that the paraglider collided with another one. “However, a magisterial probe has been initiated to find out the causes of the accident. I will also consult a technical expert and visit the site of the incident to find out whether it was an accident or any kind of negligence was involved,” he said.

Nearly a dozen of paragliders, including some foreigners, have been killed in the last two years in Himachal Pradesh, raising questions on safety arrangements.

Aerospace rule revamp under process

Notably, the tourism department is in the process of modifying the Himachal Aero Sports Rules 2022 and the process has already been set in motion. The Paragliding Association of India has also given its recommendations for the improvement of the rules. “The process of modifying the rules is in its final stages. The move aims to enhance the safety of paragliding activities in the state,” said a tourism department official.