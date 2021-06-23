Himachal transfers 41 IAS officers, including 8 DCs

The Himachal Pradesh government has transferred 41 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers, including deputy commissioners of eight districts, besides two Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service (HPAS) officers.

The transfer orders were issued late on Tuesday night.

Subhasish Panda, IAS, principal secretary, public works department, will also hold the charge of principal secretary, tourism and civil aviation.

Devesh Kumar, the secretary to the chief minister, who is holding the charge of secretary, general administration, sainik welfare and parliamentary affairs, shall also hold the charge of managing director, Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited, Shimla.

Rakesh Kanwar, who is director, public finance, public enterprises and special secretary (finance); director, treasuries, accounts and lotteries; special secretary and state project director, zero budget natural farming; has been transferred as secretary to governor and shall continue to holding the charge of the zero budget natural farming project.

Amit Kashyap new tourism director

Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited managing director Amit Kashyap, who holds the charge of General Industries Corporation MD, has been shifted as director, tourism and civil aviation, and shall hold the charge of MD, tourism development corporation.

JM Pathania, the director, finance and personnel, State Electricity Board Limited, has been transferred as managing director, Himachal Pradesh Agro Industries Corporation Limited. He shall hold the charge of MD, Himachal Pradesh Agro Industrial Packaging India Limited, relieving Rajeshwar Goel.

Special secretary, education, housing and health and family welfare, Rakhil Kahlon goes as director, women and child development, while Manasi Sahay Thakur, MD, Himachal Pradesh State Civil Supplies Corporation Limited, has been posted as the MD, General Industries Corporation.

Raj Krishan Pruthi is special secy, agriculture

Excise and taxation commissioner Rohan Chand Thakur, who is also holding the charge of MD, Himachal Pradesh Kaushal Vikas Nigam, has been transferred as MD, HP Financial Corporation, while Sirmaur deputy commissioner Raj Krishan Pruthi has been posted as the special secretary, agriculture, and will hold the charge of director, agriculture, relieving HPAS officer Naresh Thakur of the charge.

The chief executive officer of the Baddi, Barotiwala, Nalagarh Development Authority (BBNDA) Vinod Kumar has been shifted as MD, Himachal Pradesh Backward Classes Finance and Development Corporation. He relieves Ashwani Kumar Chaudhary.

Yunus is excise and taxation commissioner

Tourism and civil aviation director Yunus will be the new excise and taxation commissioner, while Chander Prakash Verma, the director of the Himachal Pradesh Institute of Public Administration, who also holds the charge of special secretary and additional commissioner, tribal development; special secretary, industries; and commissioner, departmental enquiries; goes as special secretary, personnel, HP. He shall continue to hold the charge of the posts of special secretary and additional commissioner, tribal development, and commissioner, departmental enquiries.

Special secretary, personnel, Amarjeet Singh, who is also holding charge of the director of estates, Himachal Pradesh, has been shifted as director, public finance-cum-public enterprises-cum-special secretary, finance, and director, treasuries, accounts and lotteries.

Mandi deputy commissioner Rugved Milind Thakur has been transferred as director, rural development and panchayati raj and ex officio special secretary, panchayati raj. He replaces Lalit Jain, who goes as MD, state civil supplies corporation limited.

Vivek Bhatia, director department of empowerment of Scheduled Castes, other backward classes, minorities and the specially abled, who holds the charge of MD, Himachal Pradesh Minorities Finance and Development Corporation, will also hold the charge of director, Himachal Pradesh Institute of Public Administration.

Special secretary, MPP, Power and NCES, Gopal Chand, who holds the charge of director, youth services and sports, shall also hold the charge of the post of special secretary, industries. Solan deputy commissioner Kalyan Chand has been posted as the director, food, civil supplies and consumer affairs. He shall hold the charge of MD, Himachal Pradesh Minorities Finance and Development Corporation.

Kangra DC Prajapati posted as director, industries

Kangra deputy commissioner Rakesh Kumar Prajapati has been posted as director, industries, relieving Hans Raj Sharma. He shall also hold the charge of MD, State Industrial Development Corporation, Shimla.

Kullu DC Dr Richa Verma has been transferred as chief executive officer, BBNDA, while director, ayurveda, DK Rattan goes as secretary, Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC), Shimla.

Kritika Kulhari is Solan DC, while Ashutosh Garg posted as Kullu DC

Kritika Kulhari, director, women and child development, will be the Solan DC and Ashutosh Garg, Secretary, HPPSC, who holds the charge of director, information technology, will be the Kullu DC.

Special secretary, excise and taxation and public works department, Arindam Chaudhary, who is also holding the charge of MD, Himachal Pradesh State Electronics Development Corporation, has been transferred as the Mandi DC.

Ram Kumar Gautam, the director, food, civil supplies and consumer affairs, is the new Sirmaur DC, while Lahaul-Spiti DC Pankaj Rai goes as the Bilaspur DC.

Mukesh Repaswal is director, IT

Shimla additional deputy commissioner Apoorv Devgan has been transferred as the member secretary, Himachal Pradesh State Pollution Control Board, and Chamba ADC Mukesh Repaswal goes as director, information technology. He shall hold the charge of MD, Himachal Pradesh State Electronics Development Corporation.

Sirmaur ADC Priyanka Verma has been shifted as director, personnel and finance, Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited, and Solan ADC Anurag Chander has been transferred as the special secretary, excise and taxation and public works department. He shall also hold the charge of director, estates.

Sonakshi Singh Tomar has been posted as the Sirmaur ADC on her return from maternity leave leave.

New ADCs at Shimla, Solan, Chamba and Kullu

Sarkaghat SDM Zaffar Iqbal goes as the Solan ADC, while Chamba SDM Shivam Pratap Singh has been transferred as the Kullu ADC; Salooni SDM Kiran Bhadana as the Shimla ADC and Mandi SDM Nivedita Negi as the Chamba ADC.

HPAS officer Kumad Singh, who is the MD, Tourism Development Corporation, Shimla, and holds the charge of MD, Himachal Pradesh Handicrafts and Handloom Corporation, Shimla, goes as MD, Kaushal Vikas Nigam, Shimla. She shall continue to hold the charge of MD, Himachal Pradesh Handicrafts and Handloom Corporation.

Vinay Singh, the special secretary to the chief minister, who holds the additional charge of the post of special secretary, PWD, has been shifted as director, Ayurveda.

Hemraj Bairwa is new NHM mission director

Hemraj Bairwa, the Kinnaur DC, is the new mission director, National Health Mission and labour commissioner-cum-director of employment, while Neeraj Kumar joins as the deputy commissioner, Lahaul-Spiti.

Manmohan Sharma, director (personnel and finance), HPPCL has been posted as director, urban development, and shall also hold the charge of the post of chief executive officer-cum-managing director, Shimla Smart City Ltd.

Bilaspur DC Rohit Jamwal has been posted as the labour commissioner-cum-director of employment, while Abid Hussain Sadiq, director, urban development, who holds the charge of chief executive officer-cum-managing director, Shimla Smart City Limited, goes as the Kinnaur DC at Reckong Peo.