The fifth day of the ongoing winter session of the Himachal Pradesh assembly on Friday began with an uproar over the revenue minister Jagat Singh Negi’s alleged remarks on Operation Sindoor and armed forces, with the Opposition BJP demanding action against the minister. The LoP urged the Speaker to adjourn the House briefly, listen to the recording of the proceedings and then give his ruling. (HT Photo) more

The Opposition legislators had raised the issue on Thursday as well and demanded that the remarks made by the minister, during Wednesday’s proceedings, be expunged from the record.

Raising the issue again on Friday in the House, Leader of Opposition (LoP), Jai Ram Thakur said, “We raised the issue yesterday as well and requested that the remarks made by the minister should not be included in the House proceedings. We feel that the government is protecting the minister’s actions. We want the chief minister to take action and remove the minister from the cabinet.”

Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania said, “I will peruse the record and take a decision accordingly. If there are any derogatory remarks against the defence forces, they will be expunged.”

However, Sukhu accused the BJP legislators of spreading lies. He said, “I have listened to the remarks made by the minister, and there is nothing he said against the armed forces. You should not teach us patriotism. The Speaker has said that he will look into the remarks.” Reacting to Sukhu, the LoP said, “We did not expect the CM to defend the remarks made by the minister.”

The LoP urged the Speaker to adjourn the House briefly, listen to the recording of the proceedings and then give his ruling. Pathania said he would personally examine the record and make a decision during the day.

Appealing to both sides to ensure the smooth functioning of the House, the Speaker pointed out that the discussion on the adjournment motion under Rule 67 had continued for four days, although the provision envisaged its conclusion within a day.

Thakur, however, maintained that the seriousness of the issue warranted the Opposition’s intervention. Accusing the CM of shielding his cabinet colleague, he said the Opposition was left with little option when the head of the government himself chose to defend the minister.

Amid continued sloganeering and a war of words between the treasury and Opposition benches, BJP legislators eventually staged a walkout from the House.