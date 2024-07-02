Himachal’s first case under new criminal laws registered in Mandi

The state’s first case under the new criminal law, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), was registered on Monday at Dhanotu police station in Mandi district. The assault case was registered at 1.45 am in Mandi’s Dhanotu. (HT File)

The assault case was registered at 1.45 am under sections 126 (2) (voluntarily obstructs any person so as to prevent that person from proceeding in any direction), 115 (2) (act with the intention of thereby causing hurt to any person), 351 (2) (criminal intimidation) and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the BNS instead of sections 323 (voluntarily causes hurt) and 341(wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code.

The second case under BNS, meanwhile, was registered at Dhali police station in Shimla.

Three new criminal laws — Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam—came into effect across the country on Monday, July 1.

They brought widespread changes in India’s criminal justice system and ended colonial-era laws.

According to Dhanotu police, a fight broke out between local residents Rakesh Kumar and Sanjay Kumar. Rakesh stopped Sanjay from working on his land and said that by doing so the water of the ravine will come into his house, following which the latter assaulted him.

At around 1.15 am, Rakesh reached Dhanotu police station with the complaint. After his medical examination at night, an FIR was registered under the new law at around 1.45 am.

The second case under the new law was registered at Dhali police station in Shimla. Station house officer Trilochan Negi said Dhali police caught a vehicle carrying illegal wood in the early morning.

Police registered a case under 303(2) (take dishonestly any movable property) under BNS at Dhali police station at around 6.45 am.

J&K’s first BNS case registered in Baramulla

Srinagar : The first case to be registered under the new Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) in Jammu and Kashmir was at the Kreeri Police station in Baramulla, against illegal mining.

Police said the case was registered under Sections 303(2) (take dishonestly any movable property) and 329(3) (criminal trespass) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

“This historic registration highlights the district police’s dedication to modernising legal processes, ensuring timely justice, and strengthening the rule of law. It sets a precedent for the effective implementation of the new criminal law framework,” Baramulla senior superintendent of police Amod Nagpure said, “The investigation officer had been trained about thenew laws.”

Cases under the new law were also registered in Sopore, Anantnag, Kulgam and Srinagar districts.

Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha said the laws addresses issues like terrorism, sedition and mob lynching and ensures our system is just, humane and future-ready.