Himachal’s first initiative of island tourism takes off in Bilaspur

With an aim to establish Bilaspur as Himachal Pradesh’s first island tourism hub, the district administration has selected four islands, in the Gobind Sagar Lake, for their development as tourist destinations. With an aim to establish Bilaspur as Himachal Pradesh’s first island tourism hub, the district administration has selected four islands, in the Gobind Sagar Lake, for their development as tourist destinations. (HT Photo)

The tender process for the three Islands was concluded recently and the development rights have been awarded to two firms that emerged as the highest bidders. After Jyori Patan and Dhararsani, the third island — Bholu and Jyor (Jyori Patan) located in Jhandutta Tehsil — was also tendered on Wednesday.

According to officials, the islands will be developed along the lines of the Andaman and Nicobar model, with the goal of transforming them into premier tourist destinations. This marks the state’s first initiative to bring the concept of island tourism to life.

Officials said that these Islands have been selected keeping in mind various factors like accessibility through water and area of the Island.

Tourism to generate local employment opportunities

Deputy Commissioner, Bilaspur, Abid Hussain Sadiq, said that it will be a permanent feature and the islands will feature facilities such as hotels, restaurants, pre-wedding shoot locations, destination weddings, adventure sports, and picnic spots. “This initiative is expected to boost tourism and open new avenues of employment for local youth. Tourists and locals will be transported to these islands via boats. Eco-friendly camping sites will be set up on the islands, allowing visitors to enjoy bonfire nights. To promote the local culture and arts, cultural festivals will be organised, showcasing traditional dance, drama, and music performances by local artists,” he said.

The Gobind Sagar on river Sutlej, has been created by the huge hydel dam at Bhakra. One of the world’s highest gravity dams, the Bhakra rises 225.5 m above its lowest foundations. Its vast reservoir, the Gobind Sagar, stretches over 90 km and covers an area of approximately 170 square km. Known for its stunning vistas, Gobind Sagar is a popular destination for sightseeing, adventure sports, and recreational activities. The lake offers a perfect escape for nature lovers and thrill-seekers alike.

Nature trails, hiking routes, and fishing experiences

Nature trails and hiking routes will be developed around the lake. Selected areas will also offer fishing and angling facilities, allowing tourists to enjoy recreational fishing as part of their visit.

The water-based tourism activities such as cruise-shaped motorboats, shikaras, and other adventure water sports are already operational in the Gobind Sagar Lake area, which were launched in October last year. With the addition of island tourism, Bilaspur is on its way to becoming a leading water tourism destination in Himachal Pradesh. Notably, earlier this month, water sports activities were also launched at Bilaspur’s Kol Dam.