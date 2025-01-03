Menu Explore
HIMUDA director summoned over ‘sub-standard’ construction work

ByShailee Dogra, Shimla
Jan 03, 2025 06:34 AM IST

The public accounts committee had inspected development works in the Kufri and Theog areas of Shimla district in October 2024

The public accounts committee of the Himachal assembly has summoned Himachal Pradesh Urban Development Authority (HIMUDA) director over the construction of ‘sub-standard’ hostel and hospital building in Theog.

The construction of the building was done by HIMUDA at a cost of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.5 crore (HT File)
The construction of the building was done by HIMUDA at a cost of 2.5 crore (HT File)

The summons come after the public accounts committee had detected ‘irregularities’ in construction of a hospital and hostel building of the government college at Theog in October last year.

All India Congress Committee spokesperson and Theog MLA Kuldeep Singh Rathore said, “The assembly has summoned HIMUDA director to present his side regarding the construction of the low-standard hostel. The hostel building has been declared unsafe.”

He said that the construction of the civil hospital in Theog was ‘not found’ satisfactory.

He added, “There can be no compromise on the quality of development works. This is being investigated and the responsibility of the contractor and officers who constructed it will be ensured.”

The public accounts committee had inspected development works in the Kufri and Theog areas of Shimla district in October 2024.

The committee inspected the hostel building of the government college that was declared unsafe owing to ‘sub-standard’ work. The construction of the building was done by HIMUDA at a cost of 2.5 crore.

