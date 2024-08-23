Hindenburg-Adani row: Chandigarh Congress holds protest, seeks JPC probe

The Chandigarh unit of the Congress, led by its president HS Lucky, on Thursday organised a protest outside the ED office in Sector 18 over Hindenburg Research’s allegations against SEBI chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch. A large contingent of the Chandigarh Police was present and had set up barricades to stop the protesters from moving towards the ED office. (Keshav Singh/HT)

The Hindenburg Research, in its latest report earlier this month, had alleged that Buch and her husband, Dhaval Buch, owned stakes in offshore entities linked to the Adani Group’s alleged financial misconduct.

Demanding Buch’s removal and the formation of a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) to probe the issue, hundreds of Congress activists, carrying placards and party flags, raised slogans against the BJP-led central government.

Addressing the protesters, Lucky said the Modi government was totally insensitive with regard to corruption. “It is the same prime minister who used to say ‘na khaunga na khane dunga’, but the recent events reflect otherwise,” he said.

Lucky alleged that rampant corruption was prevalent across the country, which was evident from the recent incidents where newly built bridges were falling. The recent paper leak had further eroded the reputation of the government and if it didn’t act now, its reputation will touch a new low, he said.

He alleged that the ED and other central agencies, which acted swiftly on small issues, especially those involving the Opposition, were nowhere to be seen now.

A large number of party’s office-bearers, including vice-presidents, general secretaries, secretaries, joint secretaries, district presidents, heads of frontal organisations, including Mahila Congress, Youth Congress and NSUI, heads of various cells, along with municipal councillors, were among the protesters.