Hisar: 3 PWD officials suspended

Three public works department (PWD) officials have been suspended due to alleged negligence and irregularities in construction of a 5.4 km road from Dhingtana to Dhansu village in Hisar's Barwala.

The suspended officials are Hisar executive engineer Rajnish Jain, sub-divisional engineer Dalbir Rathee and junior engineer Suresh Kumar.

The action comes after villagers complained to public health engineering and public works minister Ranbir Gangwa about poor-quality material being used in road construction.

The minister found the claims true after inspection and ordered suspension of the three officials.

He said Hisar superintending engineer Ajit Singh will carry out further probe in the matter. The minister also directed for strict action to be taken against the construction company.