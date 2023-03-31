Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Hisar airport to get functional by Nov 1: Dushyant Chautala

Hisar airport to get functional by Nov 1: Dushyant Chautala

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Mar 31, 2023 12:04 AM IST

Air India will come for inspection of Hisar airport and Air India will buy 400 Airbus aircraft soon. If the flying training operations start after inspection in Hisar, then Air India alone will give training to about 200 pilots, said Haryana deputy chief minister and civil aviation minister Dushyant Chautala

Haryana deputy chief minister and civil aviation minister Dushyant Chautala on Thursday claimed that Maharaja Agrasen airport in Hisar will get operational by November 1. Interacting with the media on Thursday, Chautala said under the regional connectivity scheme, air service will be started from Hisar on nine routes to different states.

Haryana deputy chief minister and civil aviation minister Dushyant Chautala on Thursday claimed that Maharaja Agrasen airport in Hisar will get operational by November 1. (HT File)
“After completion of various works, passengers will be able to travel on these routes in a 48-seater plane. Air India will come for inspection of Hisar airport and Air India will buy 400 Airbus aircraft soon. If the flying training operations start after inspection in Hisar, then Air India alone will give training to about 200 pilots. Three other companies are also in the race to start flying training operations in Hisar, for which open tender will be floated soon,” he added.

He further said the work of the boundary wall of the airport will be completed in May.

“In terms of security, watch towers have been set up as per international standards. The work of the taxiway at the airport is almost complete. Advanced light systems have arrived and will be installed from next month. The capacity of the existing terminal will be increased from 30 people to 55. The tender for the building of the new terminal will start soon. Arrangements are also being made in view of hijack and other emergency situations,” the deputy CM added.

