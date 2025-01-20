Menu Explore
Hisar cop attempts suicide after shooting son, daughter-in-law

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Jan 20, 2025 06:06 AM IST

Former sarpanch of the village said that the man’s licensed revolver fell on the ground and suddenly a bullet was fired and it hit his son and daughter-in-law. After this, the cop tried to commit suicide, but the neighbours saved him.

A special police officer (SPO) of Haryana police on Sunday fired shots at his son and daughter-in-law in a Hisar village, before attempting suicide himself by hanging from a tree.

The policeman was taken to a private hospital in Hisar, where he is undergoing treatment. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The policeman was taken to a private hospital in Hisar, where he is undergoing treatment.

Ishwar Singh, Hisar Sadar Police Station house officer said that the man was presently working as SPO in Haryana police at Hisar was at his home on Sunday.

He said that the man fired shots at his son and daughter-in-law over some domestic dispute.

“The son sustained bullet injuries in his chest while the daughter-in-law received injuries in her back. The duo was rushed to a private hospital in Hisar where the daughter-in-law’s condition is said to be critical. Later, the cop tried to hang himself from a tree in his fields nearly 100 metres from home when neighbours saw him and rushed him to a hospital in Hisar and his condition is also critical,” the SHO added.

As per sources, the man fired shots at his son and daughter-in-law after the duo tried to stop him from drinking.

