Hisar man held for duping 30 youngsters of 1.31 crore

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Jan 06, 2025 05:14 AM IST

Police said that the preliminary investigation showed that the accused, Paramjeet from Dobhi village in Hisar, had taken approximately ₹6 lakh each from 30 persons on the pretext of getting them jobs

The Bhiwani police on Sunday arrested a man on charge of duping at least 30 persons on the pretext of getting them recruited in the Indian Armed Forces, officials said.

A spokesman of Bhiwani police said that the accused was handing over the money to a Bhiwani resident, identified as Shiv Kumar, who introduced himself as a Colonel in the Indian Army.
A spokesman of Bhiwani police said that the accused was handing over the money to a Bhiwani resident, identified as Shiv Kumar, who introduced himself as a Colonel in the Indian Army. (Representational image)

They added that the preliminary investigation showed that the accused, Paramjeet from Dobhi village in Hisar, had taken approximately 6 lakh each from 30 persons on the pretext of getting them jobs.

A spokesman of Bhiwani police said that the accused was handing over the money to a Bhiwani resident, identified as Shiv Kumar, who introduced himself as a Colonel in the Indian Army. Shiv Kumar, who is the main accused, and his three associates were arrested earlier, the spokesperson added.

“During the probe, Paramjeet said Shiv Kumar was paying him 50,000 per person. They duped 1.31 crore from 30 youngsters. No one was recruited and the accused did not return any money either. Accused Paramjeet was produced before a local court which sent him to judicial custody,” the spokesman said.

Follow Us On