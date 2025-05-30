Hisar teen shot dead by classmate over seat in school

A Class 10 student was shot dead by his classmate near Satrod on the outskirts of Hisar on Thursday, police said. Hisar police spokesperson Vikas Kumar said that the accused boy has been apprehended by a team of crime investigation agency (CIA) of the district police. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The deceased boy has been identified as 15-year-old resident of Mastnath colony in Hisar and he was studying in a private school in Hansi.

Hisar government railway police station house officer Vinod Kumar said that the incident took place around 7.30 am on Thursday when the victim left the house to bring milk.

“His classmate aged 15, called him to a secluded area in the bushes near the railway line where both quarreled over a seat in the class. Then, the accused boy fired two shots at him with his grandfather’s licensed revolver. His grandfather is a retired army personnel and working as a security guard in a bank. The injured boy was rushed by a passerby to Jindal hospital in Hisar, where doctors declared him brought dead,” he added.

Hisar police spokesperson Vikas Kumar said that the accused boy has been apprehended by a team of crime investigation agency (CIA) of the district police. He said that the crime scene team has visited the spot and collected evidence from the spot.

“The accused boy was apprehended as he was the last person who called the victim on his phone and his mobile phone’s location was also found near railway lines in Satrod, where the 15-year-old boy was shot at. During questioning, he tried to mislead the police but eventually confessed to committing the crime of killing his classmate,” the spokesperson added.

The deceased boy’s father, a retired army personnel member, said that his son was a brilliant student in academics and he had no rivalry with anyone.

“We are shocked by the incident and our life has become hell,” he added.

The government railway police have booked the accused boy on murder charges and relevant sections of the Arms Act. The police officials said that they will recover the licensed revolver from the accused.