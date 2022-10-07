History-sheeter caught with 148 gm heroin in Chandigarh

A 40-year-old man, facing 11 cases, including that of murder, was arrested for possessing 148 gm heroin in Sector 39 on Thursday.

The accused, Sonu of Dadumajra Colony, Sector 38 West, was caught by the operation cell of Chandigarh Police.

Police said he was already named in a murder case in 2012, an assault case in 2014, four drug cases in 2005, 2007, 2017 and 2018, and five theft cases in 2009, 2011, 2015.

A fresh case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act was registered against him at the Maloya police station following the heroin recovery.

More short notes from the region:

Chandigarh Butterfly Park management plan launched

ChandigarhThe department of forests and wildlife, Chandigarh, launched “Management Plan of Chandigarh Butterfly Park” on Thursday as a part of ‘wildlife week’ celebrations. The series was launched by Nitin Kumar Yadav, UT home secretary-cum-secretary forests, in the presence of Debendra Dalai, chief conservator of forests. The Butterfly Park has 128 species.Dalai said, “The management plan is a very crucial scientific document for better and effective management of the park. It will play an important role in improving the conservation practices for butterflies as well as aid in creating awareness among the general public for the cause. Butterflies are an important part of the ecosystem, they have high intrinsic, aesthetic, scientific, economic, educational and ecological values. They are also known as indicator species for a healthy environment.”

3-day meditation camp at Yogoda Satsanga Dhyana Kendra

Chandigarh The Yogoda Satsanga Society of India (YSS) will hold a three-day meditation programme at its centre in Sector 28 D on October 7, 8 and 9. The camp will be led by YSS general secretary Swami Ishwarananda Giri, Swami Achyutananda and Brahmachari Adityananda.The kriya yoga teachings of Paramahansa Yogananda, author of Autobiography of a Yogi and founder of YSS will be explained in detail.

Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern and NID Foundation chief patron Satnam Singh Sandhu unveiled two booksin New Zealand. (HT Photo)

2 Indian books unveiled in New Zealand

MohaliTwo books, ‘Heartfelt: The Legacy Of Faith’ and ‘Modi@20: Dreams Meet Delivery’ were unveiled during the ‘Vishwa Sadbhavana’ event held at Auckland, New Zealand. Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern and NID Foundation chief patron Satnam Singh Sandhu unveiled the books. On NID Foundation’s ‘Heartfelt-The Legacy Of Faith’, Sandhu said that it was an attempt to document the history of the Sikh community and the teachings and philosophies of the Sikh Gurus. ‘Modi@20: Dreams Meet Delivery’ is a compilation of essays by intellectual and domain experts, providing an expansive exploration into the fundamental transformation of Gujarat and India over the last 20 years.

12-year-old Joyna Sehgal releases debut novel

Chandigarh: All of 12, Joyna Sehgal, a student of St Xavier’s Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh, released her debut novel ‘The Shadow in the Chasm’ at the Chandigarh Press Club, Sector 27, on Thursday. The book takes readers to a magical land brimming with witches and wizards, and the portal to this fantastical land is through an enchanted pond behind the teenaged protagonists’ house. The fantasy novel was released by former IAS officer and motivational speaker Vivek Atray. Published by The Browser, the book can be purchased on Amazon India and international. HTC

Cops warn residents against cyber crime

Chandigarh As part of the National Cyber Security Awareness Month, the “See yourself in the cyber” campaign was organised at four places in Chandigarh on Thursday. Officials of the cyber crime police station along with cyber interns held awareness camps in highly populated areas including Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26; Hallomajra, Ram Darbar Phase-2 and Dhanas . During the campaign 500 people were apprised of prevalent cyber crimes.