Hit-and-run mishaps claim two lives in Mohali, Chandigarh

Two persons lost their lives in separate hit-and-run accidents in Mohali and Chandigarh, said police. In another incident, a 43-year-old woman was killed after a Honda Activa she was riding was hit by a rashly driven motorcycle. The deceased was identified as Reena, a resident of Sector 36, Chandigarh. (Getty image)

A 35-year-old pedestrian died after being hit by a car bearing a Chandigarh number in Baltana on Friday. He was identified as Anup Singh of Kaithal, Haryana, and worked as a labourer here. The accused fled the spot.

Anup, along with his brother Shyam Lal and nephew Vishal, was walking towards Panchkula.

When they reached near Shagun Palace in Baltana, a rashly driven silver Renault Duster hit Anup, following which he fell on the road and suffered serious injuries.

The victim was rushed to a private hospital in Zirakpur, where he succumbed to injuries. Zirakpur police have booked an unidentified car driver under Sections 281(rash driving) and 106 (causing death by negligence) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

In another incident, a 43-year-old woman was killed after a Honda Activa she was riding was hit by a rashly driven motorcycle. The deceased was identified as Reena, a resident of Sector 36, Chandigarh. The accused was identified as Neeraj, 27, a resident of Milk Colony, Dhanas.

The deceased’s brother Puneet Singh, of Sector 36, in his complaint, told police that Neeraj fled from the spot after hitting his sister near the rally ground in Sector 25. Following the accident, Reena sustained injuries and was taken to PGIMER, where she succumbed to her injuries during treatment.

A case was registered under Section 281,125(A) (endangering the safety of others or human life) and 106 of the BNS at Sector-11 police station.