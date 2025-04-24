Hit-and-run mishaps leave 2 pedestrians dead in Panchkula

Two people lost their lives in different hit-and-run mishaps in Panchkula over the past 24 hours. In the first incident, a 60-year-old woman was killed after being struck by a car in Panchkula on Wednesday morning, police said. (HT Photo)

In the first incident, a 60-year-old woman was killed after being struck by a car in Chandimandir on Wednesday morning, police said.

The victim, Satya Devi, had gone for her morning walk. In his complaint, the victim’s son Laxmi Narayan told police that he worked as a labourer.

His mother had gone for her routine morning walk around 5 am when she was hit by a vehicle, he added.

He came to know about the accident from the villagers. She was immediately rushed to the Sector 6 civil hospital in Panchkula, but was declared dead on arrival.

Chandimandir police have registered a case under Sections 281 and 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). A hunt is on to nab the driver, said police.

In another accident, a speeding army truck claimed the life of a 41-year-old labourer in Old Panchkula.

The victim was identified as Anwar, hailing from Bihar, who was working as a labourer at an under-construction site in Sector 1, Panchkula.

According to the complaint filed by Hanish Tayal, a civil engineer residing in Sector 27, the accident occurred around 7 pm on Monday.

Hanish stated that he and Anwar had gone to Old Panchkula to purchase groceries.

While Hanish was settling the payment, Anwar was crossing the road, when an army truck, reportedly coming from the Zirakpur side at high speed, hit him.

The driver of the army truck fled the scene with the vehicle.

Anwar sustained critical head injuries and was immediately rushed to the civil hospital in Sector 6. But he succumbed to his injuries during treatment on Tuesday. Police have launched an investigation to trace the driver and the truck.

A case under Sections 106 and 281 of the BNS has been registered.