Speeding truck snuffs out pedestrian’s life in Panchkula’s Raipur Rani

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Jun 01, 2023 02:09 AM IST

The deceased, Satish Kumar, 45, was a resident of Garhi Kotaha village in Raipur Rani, Panchkula, and worked as a daily wager for a living

A speeding truck claimed the life of a 45-year-old pedestrian in a hit-and-run case in Raipur Rani on Wednesday.

Panchkula police have booked the unidentified truck driver and are scanning CCTV footage to trace and nab the truck driver. (Getty images)
His nephew Karan Kumar told the police that he had dropped his uncle at Trilokpur Chowk around 6.30 am. After crossing the road, his uncle was walking towards Trilokpur Road, when a truck loaded with iron rods hit him and drove off towards Raipur Rani.

Karan said he tried to catch the truck driver, but he managed to flee. With the help of passers-by, he rushed his injured uncle to the Community Health Centre, Raipur Rani, where doctors declared him dead. The body was handed over to the family after post-mortem examination.

Police have booked the unidentified truck driver under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at the Raipur Rani police station. Police are scanning CCTV footage to trace and nab the truck driver.

truck driver pedestrian
Thursday, June 01, 2023
