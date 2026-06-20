Hizbul terrorist’s father among two arrested in Kishtwar; arms recovered

Jammu and Kashmir Police have arrested two terror operatives, including the father of a Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist, in Kishtwar district. Police arrested Tariq Ahmed Ginoo, a forest department employee and the father of Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Mudassir Hussain, along with his associate Mohammad Iqbal. Both are residents of Tander in the Dachan area of Kishtwar.

The police arrested Tariq Ahmed Ginoo, a forest department employee and the father of active Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Mudassir Hussain, along with his associate Mohammad Iqbal. Both are residents of Tander in the Dachan area of Kishtwar.

According to Kishtwar SSP Naresh Singh, a meticulous investigation led to the duo’s arrest for their alleged involvement in providing support and facilitating local terrorists.

Ginoo was arrested in connection with FIR No. 167/2025 registered at the Kishtwar police station under Section 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Sections 13, 16, 18, 19, 20, and 23 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), and Sections 7/27 of the Arms Act.

Following his interrogation, security forces uncovered a hideout in the Kanzalgoth forest of the Tander area, recovering a cache of arms and ammunition that included 16 live AK-47 assault rifle cartridges, two under-barrel grenade launcher (UBGL) grenades, and one cylindrical UBGL.

This development follows the recent arrest of two other terror operatives, Muneer Ahmed and Mashkoor Ahmed, both residents of Chatroo, for similar offences. The SSP said the ongoing investigation aims to dismantle the entire network, ensuring all those involved are brought to justice through due legal process.

Meanwhile, security forces have launched a coordinated manhunt to eliminate three active Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists who have operated in the upper reaches of Kishtwar for over a decade. The police have reiterated a cash reward of ₹10 lakh each for information leading to the capture of the trio, identified as Mudassir Hussain, Riyaz Ahmad, alias Hazari, and Mohammad Amin, alias Jahangir Saroori, the longest-surviving Hizbul commander in the region.