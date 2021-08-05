Olympic hockey bronze worth its weight in gold: Punjab CM

With 10 of its players in the India men’s hockey team that defeated Germany 5-4 to win the bronze medal after 41 years at the Tokyo Olympics, Punjab erupted in celebration on Thursday.

This is India’s first Olympic medal in hockey since they won the gold at Moscow in 1980.

Also read: India win bronze medal in Tokyo, first Olympic medal in hockey since 1980

Terming it a proud and historic moment for the nation, Chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh congratulated the team and tweeted: “A tremendous achievement to be finishing on the podium after 41 years. The hockey bronze is worth its weight in gold.”

In the 18-member squad, 10 players are from Punjab, namely captain Manpreet Singh, vice-captain Harmanpreet Singh, Varun Kumar, Rupinder Pal Singh, Hardik Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Gurjant Singh, Mandeep Singh, Shamsher Singh and Simranjeet Singh.

Punjab sports minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi announced an award of ₹1 crore for each of the 10 players from the state. “On this historic day, I’m delighted to announce the cash award of ₹1 crore each. We await your return to celebrate the much deserving medal in the Olympics.”

Leaders from Punjab took to social media to shower appreciation on the team.

“Four decades of wait finishes off with a thriller performance. Congratulations to the men in blue on winning the bronze in hockey,” said state Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa. “This victory is huge and will go a long way in re-energising the sport in the country,” he tweeted.