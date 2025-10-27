Hold drives in schools on screen addiction, substance abuse, says Haryana DGP

Following the Union government’s directive to organise at least two public awareness programmes at the police station level by October 31, Haryana Police have tasked station house officers (SHOs) to visit schools and organise events aimed at steering students away from twin evils of screen obsession and substance abuse. In a letter written to all SHOs, Haryana DGP OP Singh on Sunday urged them to coordinate with local school heads and principals to address students during physical training periods or morning assemblies, sensitising them about the dangers of internet addiction and drug abuse.

The SHOs have been asked to use creative methods such as drama, songs and poetry to educate students on the dangers of internet addiction, online fraud, cybercrime, social media misuse and substance abuse.

The DGP emphasised that students should understand that life is not just about social media but about actively playing, dancing, singing, and connecting with people.

Officers have been instructed to visit schools on bicycles, wearing track suits, to engage effectively with children. The DGP further advised officers to encourage students to avoid cigarettes, alcohol and drugs and adopt healthier lifestyles.

The letter also advises SHOs to document their efforts. “After the programme, make short videos or reels from your mobile phones and upload them on the national portal being set up for this purpose,” the DGP said, informing SHOs that the best efforts would be showcased at the upcoming DGP-IG conference in Raipur next month.