Hold polls for Purab flats’ RWA in a month, HC tells Mohali admn

The Punjab and Haryana high court has directed the Mohali administration to hold resident welfare association (RWA) elections of the Purab Premium Apartment Allottees Association within a month. The association sought directions to the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) to permanently manage and maintain their housing society, located in Sector 88, Mohali. But the court refused to interfere in the matter. (HT)

The high court passed these directions while hearing a petition from the association, seeking directions to the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) to permanently manage and maintain their housing society, located in Sector 88, Mohali.

But the court refused to interfere in this matter, stating the petitioner had failed to point to any clause in the allotment letter mandating GMADA to take over the maintenance of the apartments.

As per the plea, the allotments were made in 2012. Maintenance was earlier being carried out by the RWA, but the association’s formation was later set aside by the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), Mohali.

The GMADA estate officer was then appointed as the interim administrator of the society, the court was told, further arguing that the apartments were in a “dilapidated condition and require urgent maintenance”.

During the hearing, GMADA also stated that the process for conducting the RWA elections was underway and will be completed within a month from now.