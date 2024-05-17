Hold protest in democratic way: DGP Shukla to farmers

Amid farmer unions’ ongoing protests against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates across the state, special director general of police (DGP), law and order, Arpit Shukla on Friday appealed to the protesting people to oppose democratically. Special DGP (law and order) Arpit Shukla with others after a meeting regarding elections in Ludhiana on Friday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Shukla held meetings with the Faridkot range inspector general of police (IGP) Gursharan Singh Sandhu, Ferozepur range deputy inspector general (DIG) of police RS Dhillon and SSPs of Faridkot and Ferozepur to review the preparations, including security arrangements, for the Lok Sabha elections.

The DGP assured that the police would leave no stone unturned to ensure free and fair elections in the state. He underlined that every party and candidate had equal right to campaign.

Following the Samyukta Kisan Morcha’s (SKM) call to oppose BJP candidates in Punjab, farmers are continuously protesting against them.

On Thursday, 50 farmers were detained during the Kirti Kisan Union’s protest against BJP’s Faridkot candidate Hans Raj Hans at Bihle Wala village.

Talking to reporters, he said 80% police force was being deployed in the border state to ensure free and fair polls. “At least 272 more companies of central forces will reach the state soon. Around 26 companies have already been deployed in the state. Ten districts are adjacent to different states. As many as 220 interstate checkpoints are being installed,” he said, adding that 3,103 sensitive polling booths had been identified.

In Ludhiana, Shukla said 13,000 polling stations with vulnerable pockets were identified.

He added that around 96% weapons had been submitted by the arms licence holders and efforts were on to achieve the 100% mark.