Hold regular interactions with workers at grassroots level: Karra

Pradesh Congress Committee chief Tariq Hameed Karra was felicitated in the party headquarters by the senior party leaders here on Thursday over his win from Srinagar city. Tariq Hameed Karra got 16,687 votes whereas Muhammad Irfan Shah’s polled 4,449. (HT Photo)

Amid dismal performance of the Congress, Karra had won from Central Shalteng, defeating Independent Muhammad Irfan Shah.

Tariq Hameed Karra got 16,687 votes whereas Muhammad Irfan Shah’s polled 4,449.

“A number of senior leaders congratulated Karra on his arrival from Srinagar, first time after winning the elections,” said party’s chief spokesperson and senior vice president Ravinder Sharma.

Later discussions were held about the current political situation and the organisational matters, he added.

Karra asked the leaders to hold regular interactions with the party workers at the grassroots level and highlight the issues of people to bring the notice of party and the coalition government for prompt action.

Karra said that all important commitments and promises would be prioritised by the party for the government to work for their fulfilment in time bound manner.

He said that the top most priorities of the party include restoration of statehood with safeguards for land and jobs, to deal with large scale unemployment and restoration of Darbar Move practice etc.

Karra asked the party leaders and workers to give their inputs to fact finding committee at the earliest possible to start the process for strengthening of the party in the region and bring about organisational and other reforms for the purpose.

“He also asked the fact finding committee to visit different district and constituencies to interact with grass root party workers so as to get their feedback,” said Sharma.

Later the fact finding committee held a meeting in the office and initiated the process for inviting feedback from all party leaders and party functionaries apart from candidates.

The meeting was chaired by Ravinder Sharma.

Matter of indiscipline discussed in second JKPCC meet

Meanwhile, the J&K Pradesh Congress Committee’s disciplinary action committee held its second meet here on Thursday under the chairmanship of former minister Mula Ram wherein threadbare discussions were held over the indiscipline by a few party leaders.

During the meeting, the members expressed their views over a deliberate move to disturb and destabilise the party by a few leaders.

“We are here to look into the various complaints pertaining to the indiscipline or anti party activities. So, we will examine each and every complaint with all seriousness and send our recommendations to the leadership for further course of action”, Mula Ram said.

The disciplinary committee will take every possible measure to bring the facts to the fore, so that the responsibility was fixed against the persons found involved in any kind of indiscipline, Ram added.

The meeting was attended by all the members namely, S Tirlok Singh Bajwa, Thakur Balbir Singh, S Surinder Singh Channi, Shahnawaz Choudhary, Fayaz Ahmed Mir and Dr Audil Farooq Mir (Lasjan).