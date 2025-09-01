Honoured to visit Nada Sahib gurdwara: Haryana governor

Haryana governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh, along with his wife Mitra Ghosh, paid obeisance at the historic gurdwara Nada Sahib in Panchkula on Sunday and later inspected the mother Teresa Saket orthopaedic hospital. Haryana governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh, along with his wife Mitra Ghosh, paid obeisance at the historic gurdwara Nada Sahib in Panchkula on Sunday (HT Photo)

After visiting Gurdwara Nada Sahib, the governor said he felt deeply honoured and privileged to have visited this historic and sacred place. He appreciated the efforts of the Gurdwara management for the upliftment of the poor and announced financial assistance of ₹1 lakh for the needy. On this occasion, he assured the committee of all possible support and praised the courage and supreme sacrifices of the Sikh community. The gurdwara management committee honoured governor Ghosh and his wife by presenting a ‘Siropa’.

Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee president Jagdish Singh Jinda, religious leader Baljit Singh Daduwal, committee member Swarn Singh Banga Tibba, were among others present on the occasion.

Later, governor visited the mother Teresa Saket orthopaedic hospital and reviewed the medical services there. He praised the advanced medical facilities being provided in orthopaedic treatment, rehabilitation, and trauma management.