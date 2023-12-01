Hooch tragedy:Yamunanagar police bring key accused, 3 others on production remand

Days after the hooch tragedy claimed 20 lives in Haryana, the Yamunanagar police on Thursday brought four accused on production remand from Ambala jail. Days after the hooch tragedy claimed 20 lives in Haryana, the Yamunanagar police on Thursday brought four accused on production remand from Ambala jail. (HT File Photo)

They are Ankit alias Mougli, the kingpin behind the preparation of illegal liquor at a makeshift factory in Ambala, who was taken into four days of remand, a police spokesperson said.

Others are Praveen Rana, Shekhar and Sourabh Kumar, all from Uttar Pradesh, who were taken into a day of remand in connection with the deaths.