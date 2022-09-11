Hooda demands Centre to withdraw export duty on rice
Hooda said the farmers would not be able to benefit from the high prices of food grains internationally arising out of the Russia-Ukraine war
: Former Haryana chief minister and leader of opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Saturday demanded the central government to immediately withdraw its decision to impose 20 per cent duty on the export of non-basmati rice and ban on the export of broken rice, terming it as anti-farmers.
Addressing a press conference, Hooda said the farmers would not be able to benefit from the high prices of food grains internationally arising out of the Russia-Ukraine war.
“The union government should immediately withdraw this decision .The Haryana government should start procurement of paddy from September 20,” he said.
On a question about Maruti’s decision to set up a plant at Kharkhoda in Sonepat, Hooda said approval for the project was given during the previous Congress regime.
“During my visit to Japan as chief minister, we had detailed dialogue for investment in Manesar, Rohtak and Kharkhoda, but it got delayed by 8 years due to BJP and BJP-JJP government’s lackadaisical approach,” he added.
Hooda alleged that jobs are being sold like goods at grocery stores in the state.
“Open bidding of jobs is being carried out in this government and ironically the government is calling this transparency. One after the other revelations have proved the allegations of the opposition parties right.
“The Congress raised this issue from the streets to the seat of power in the assembly. An assurance of action was also given by the government. Despite the evidence of corruption from HSSC to HPSC coming to the fore and lakhs of Rupees caught from the HPSC office, the government did not take any action,” he added
Hooda said the Congress had demanded a CBI investigation into the recruitment scam, under the supervision of the sitting judge of the High Court but it was not accepted.
On BJP leader and actress Sonali Phogat’s death case, Hooda said the government is running from conducting a CBI investigation into the case.
“The BJP-JJP government has made ‘Parivar Pehchan Patra’ a weapon to deduct the pension of the elderly. I want to assure everyone that the PPP will be abolished and the pension of all the elderly will be restored, when the Congress is voted to power,” he added.
On the SYL issue, he reiterated that Haryana has full rights over water. “Haryana has won the case in the Supreme Court. Providing water to the state is the job of the central and the state government,” Hooda said. ENDS
Ludhiana | Man, 10-year-old son injured in roof collapse
A man and 45's 10-year-old son, Kaka were injured after the lintel of an under-construction building collapsed on a nearby house in Jawahar Nagar Camp on Saturday. The labourers were removing the supports of the newly constructed roof on the third floor when the incident occurred. The victims have been identified as Kaka, 45, and his son Daksh, 10. Police will register an FIR after recording the statements of the victims.
4 Khanna cops fail dope test, to face departmental inquiry
Khanna police have initiated a departmental inquiry against four police personnel after they failed a dope test. It is being alleged that the cops had embezzled opium recovered from a drug peddling accused and consumed it. Khanna senior superintendent of police Dayama Harish Kumar Om Parkash said it is yet to be confirmed where they procured the contraband from. The SSP added that all four police personnel have been transferred to the police lines.
Ludhiana| Four arrested for fake I-T raid robbery
Six days after a gang of miscreants impersonating income tax officials robbed ₹25 lakh from the house of a farmer in Rohno Khurd village in Khanna, four of them landed in the police net on Saturday. According to police, at least nine persons were involved in the crime, and five of them are still on the run.
Ludhiana | 7 months on, three booked for Arya Mohalla man’s suicide
Seven months after a resident of Arya Mohalla ended his life, police booked three persons for abetment on the complaint of his wife. The accused have been identified as Bhupinder Kumar of Chhawni Mohalla, his brother Rajinder Singh and another accused Suraj Parkash of Jalpat Nagar. The woman, in her complaint, alleged that she had left for her parents' house after her husband's death. He died by suicide on February 15.
Decongesting Lucknow: CP shares plan to streamline traffic in, around city
Traffic congestion in and around Lucknow city will soon be streamlined by taking a host of measures, Lucknow commissioner of police SB Shiradkar said on Saturday. “We are working on a long-term plan to decongest traffic of Lucknow which will require consistent and continuous efforts,” the CP emphasised. The CP said that the LMC is exploring ways to create temporary parking spaces in free areas around the city.
