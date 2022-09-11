Hooda demands Centre to withdraw export duty on rice

: Former Haryana chief minister and leader of opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Saturday demanded the central government to immediately withdraw its decision to impose 20 per cent duty on the export of non-basmati rice and ban on the export of broken rice, terming it as anti-farmers.

Addressing a press conference, Hooda said the farmers would not be able to benefit from the high prices of food grains internationally arising out of the Russia-Ukraine war.

“The union government should immediately withdraw this decision .The Haryana government should start procurement of paddy from September 20,” he said.

On a question about Maruti’s decision to set up a plant at Kharkhoda in Sonepat, Hooda said approval for the project was given during the previous Congress regime.

“During my visit to Japan as chief minister, we had detailed dialogue for investment in Manesar, Rohtak and Kharkhoda, but it got delayed by 8 years due to BJP and BJP-JJP government’s lackadaisical approach,” he added.

Hooda alleged that jobs are being sold like goods at grocery stores in the state.

“Open bidding of jobs is being carried out in this government and ironically the government is calling this transparency. One after the other revelations have proved the allegations of the opposition parties right.

“The Congress raised this issue from the streets to the seat of power in the assembly. An assurance of action was also given by the government. Despite the evidence of corruption from HSSC to HPSC coming to the fore and lakhs of Rupees caught from the HPSC office, the government did not take any action,” he added

Hooda said the Congress had demanded a CBI investigation into the recruitment scam, under the supervision of the sitting judge of the High Court but it was not accepted.

On BJP leader and actress Sonali Phogat’s death case, Hooda said the government is running from conducting a CBI investigation into the case.

“The BJP-JJP government has made ‘Parivar Pehchan Patra’ a weapon to deduct the pension of the elderly. I want to assure everyone that the PPP will be abolished and the pension of all the elderly will be restored, when the Congress is voted to power,” he added.

On the SYL issue, he reiterated that Haryana has full rights over water. "Haryana has won the case in the Supreme Court. Providing water to the state is the job of the central and the state government," Hooda said.