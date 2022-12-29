Hooda demands white paper on Haryana’s ‘rising debt’

: Demanding a white paper on “rising debt” and asking the Haryana government to come clean on the issue of financial condition of the state, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday said the state government is struggling to even meet committed liabilities.

Addressing a news conference, former chief minister Hooda said the present state government has pushed Haryana into the debt trap of more than ₹4 lakh crore.

“The state government has loans of ₹3.25 lakh crore and liabilities to the tune of ₹1.22 lakh crore. The situation has reached a point where the government is taking loans even to pay salaries to the employees. Due to this, many times there has been a delay in releasing salaries to employees,” said Hooda, accusing the state government of giving misleading figures about the debt.

“We demand a white paper over this issue,” the CLP leader said, adding the state government has pushed Haryana into the “debt trap.”

He said that during the winter session, the state government was running away from debate and that the government did not allow discussion on many issues regarding which the Congress had moved calling attention notices.

“The government did not allow discussion on important issues like cases filed against the farmers during the agitation,” he said, blasting the government for refusing to accept farmers demand about hike in sugarcane price.

Hooda said the second phase of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in Haryana would start from January 5.

“Rahul Gandhi will enter Haryana via Sanauli (Panipat) from UP. There will be a big public meeting in Panipat on January 6,” he said. The yatra will reach Karnal on January 7 and Kurukshetra on January 8. After this, the yatra will enter Punjab from Ambala on January 11, he said.

“Yatra is a public awareness campaign against the politics of hatred... This is the reason why the yatra is getting tremendous support from people,” he stated.