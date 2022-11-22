Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Hooda felicitates pugilist Meenakshi

Hooda felicitates pugilist Meenakshi

chandigarh news
Published on Nov 22, 2022 01:13 AM IST

Meenakshi won silver medal in the Asian Boxing Championship held in Jordan and gold medal in the National Games held in Gujarat

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak

: Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Monday felicitated pugilist Meenakshi for bringing laurels to the state by winning in medals in the Asian Boxing Championship held in Jordan and the National Games at Roorkee village here.

Meenakshi won silver medal in the Asian Boxing Championship held in Jordan and gold medal in the National Games held in Gujarat. Earlier, Hooda also met and congratulated Parveen, who won the gold medal in the Asian Boxing Championship. Hooda said that Parveen, Meenakshi, Preeti and Sweety Boora have once again proved that girls are no less than boys. “The country is proud of the talent of these daughters of Haryana, added.

Tuesday, November 22, 2022
