Hooda, his son misleading Jat community: Biplab Deb

: Former Tripura chief minister and BJP’s Haryana affairs in-charge Biplab Kumar Deb on Sunday slammed the Congress, saying its leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda and his son are misleading the Jat community, while patting the back of Central and state governments led by the saffron party for its policies.

Addressing a rally conducted by Bhiwani zila parishad chairman Anita Malik at Tosham, Deb said the BJP government in the state has done many works for the community.

“The BJP government brought Ayushman scheme which provides health facilities to poor. As many as 19 lakh farmers in Haryana are receiving Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme. Eighty crore people got grains free of cost during pandemic and the BJP government provided protection shield to the citizens by administering doses of vaccine,” Deb said.

Praising agriculture minister JP Dalal, Deb said he has brought water in the canals and the farmers of Bhiwani district are thankful to him for carrying out developmental works.

Haryana BJP state chief OP Dhankar said that the BJP is all prepared for the 2024 parliamentary polls.

“Our government has been providing compensation for the damaged crops at ₹15,000 per month. Educated youths are representing the panchayats and this will be helpful in giving momentum to carry out developmental works,” he added.

Dhankar said the BJP will win the Tosham assembly seat in the next state polls.

Agriculture minister Dalal hit out at Congress leader and Tosham MLA Kiran Choudhry and asked the public to defeat her in the 2024 assembly polls.