Hooda promises to re-built Dadupur Nalvi canal

Leader of Opposition and former chief minister of Haryana Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday said the Congress government will re-built the Dadupur Nalvi Canal that was cancelled by the ruling BJP government.

He was in Kurukshetra to address the party’s ‘karyakarta sammelan’.

While speaking about issues, Hooda said the groundwater level in the region is depleting rapidly.

“If this continues, not a single grain will be produced in the future. The Dadupur Nalvi Canal built during the Congress government was cancelled by the present government. They have destroyed the canal and put the farmers on the verge of ruin. Due to this, this area recently had to face the horrors of floods. When our government comes to power, the canal will be rebuilt for the benefit of the farmers,” he said.

The canal spreading across 125 villages of Yamunanagar, Ambala and Kurukshetra districts, was first conceptualised in 1985-87 and taken over by the Hooda government in 2005 to connect Dadupur head of Yamunanagar with Nalvi Feeder in Shahabad via Ambala with a motive to recharge the groundwater level of the region and a dedicated irrigation facility for the Kharif crops.

Nearly 590 cusecs of water were expected throughout the year from River Yamuna into a lined channel taking off from Dadupur.

However, after an order by the Punjab and Haryana high court in May 2016 to award compensation at the rate of ₹116 lakh per acre, the BJP government decided to de-notify the project in September 2017, and a notification was issued in August 2018.

Hooda said the area of Northern Haryana grows crops like paddy, potato, sunflower, and sugarcane, but the farmers are not even getting the right price for their crops.

“During our government, the highest price of sugarcane was given but today they created a drama in the name of increasing the rate of sugarcane. Once the Congress government comes back to power in Haryana, the rate of sugarcane will be at least ₹450,” Hooda assured.