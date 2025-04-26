Hooda seeks compensation, job for Vinay Narwal’s kin

Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Friday reached Karnal to pay tributes to slain Lieutenant Vinay Narwal and demanded compensation and job to the next of kin of the deceased. Hooda met the bereaved family and consoled them over their loss and prayed to God for peace of the departed soul. (HT File)

Narwal had died in the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on Tuesday.

Hooda met the bereaved family and consoled them over their loss and prayed to God for peace of the departed soul.

He said that the whole country stands with the family in this hour of grief.

Responding to the questions of the media here, he demanded proper compensation and government job for Narwal’s family.

“There is anger in the whole country due to this cowardly act of the terrorists and the country is united against terrorism. The country demands from the government that the culprits not be spared under any circumstances and whatever tough decisions are required to end terrorism should be taken,” he said.

“The government should investigate every aspect including the failure of the security and intelligence system and ensure that such an attack does not happen again. We welcome the steps taken by the government against Pakistan and demand even tougher decisions. The victims’ families will get justice only when the terrorists and their masters are brought to justice,” he added.

Haryana cabinet ministers Krishan Lal Panwar and Arvind Sharma also met the families separately to pay their condolences.

Meanwhile, Karnal trader’s body observed a shutdown of shops in the main Karna gate and adjoining markets. The merchants also staged a sit-in protest at Nehru Place market.

Similarly, members of the Muslim community and clergy protested against the incident at a mosque near Kalandri Gate in the town.

Later in the evening, the Congress party also took out a candle march in the town.