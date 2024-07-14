Hooda should answer how state was neglected during his tenure: Haryana CM Saini

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday hit out at his predecessor Bhupinder Singh Hooda and said that he should first answer how the state was neglected during his 10 years of tenure, before asking his government. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini launched two environmental protection schemes, named ‘Van Mitra’ and ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam Yojana’, both aimed at enhancing tree planting efforts in the state. (HT Photo)

Saini was replying to media questions on the Congress launching “Haryana Mange Hisab” campaign from Monday. The CM was here to chair the 75th state-level Van Mohatsav event, where he launched nine booklets published by the Haryana forests department.

Speaking to the media, Saini, who is Karnal MLA, said, “Before asking us, he (Hooda) should also disclose his works during his tenure else I will hand over a booklet to him on the same. Haryana was neglected throughout his tenure and there was region-based discrimination.”

On the encounter in Sonepat by a joint team of Haryana STF and Delhi Police in which three alleged gangsters were shot dead amid rising crime in the state, the CM said that those involved in such criminal activities or hooliganism will be dealt with sternly.

Launches two environmental protection schemes

At the Van Mohtsav, Saini launched two environmental protection schemes, named ‘Van Mitra’ and ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam Yojana’, both aimed at enhancing tree planting efforts in the state.

Under the first scheme, the government will provide ₹20 per tree to the Van Mitra for digging of pits, planting of trees, and their subsequent protection.

Additionally, under the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam Yojana’, tree planted by the people will be handed over to Van Mitras for care and protection for which they will be provided ₹10 per tree by the government.

Earlier in the day, the CM inaugurated an oxy-van spread across 40 hectares of land, foundation stone of which was laid by the then CM Manohar Lal Khattar on June 5, 2021.

The oxy-van features the development of nine different types of forests, where 10,000 trees have already been planted, while additionally 20,000 saplings were planted simultaneously by various social-religious organisations, students, and NCC cadets on the day.

Addressing the gathering, Saini said that temperature in several places reached as high as 50 degrees Celsius due to the impact of global warming and there is an urgent need for collective action to combat this crisis.

The chief minister appealed to every family to plant at least one tree to commemorate personal milestones such as a birthday, a wedding anniversary, or any joyful occasion by planting a tree.

This act, he said, not only contributes to the environment but also creates lasting memories associated with these special events.

The BJP leader said that 22 oxy-vans have been established in urban and rural areas of the state and nearly 22,425 hectares of area in Gurugram, Nuh, Rewari and Mahendragarh notified as reserved forest.

“Apart from this, the government has started building panchavati vatika in 134 pilgrimages located within the 48 Kos of Kurukshetra. These pilgrimages are located in Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Karnal and Panipat districts,” he added.