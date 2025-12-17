Hooda: Will bring no-trust motion against Saini govt

The Haryana Congress on Tuesday put in place a multi-pronged strategy to corner the ruling BJP government during the upcoming winter session of the Vidhan Sabha and announced to bring a no-confidence motion against the chief minister Nayab Singh Saini-led government. Bhupinder Singh Hooda during a media conference in Chandigarh on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

The Congress, which has 37 MLAs in the 90-member Haryana Assembly, decided to raise a barrage of issues in the three-day-long assembly session starting from December 18 at a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) chaired by Leader of the Opposition and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

The party resolved to use every legislative tool—including adjournment motions, calling attention motions, zero-hour submissions and short-duration discussions—to “expose the failures and alleged misdeeds” of the BJP government on the floor of the House.

Announcing the key decisions, the CLP leader Hooda said the Congress will move a no-confidence motion against the BJP government during the session, alleging that it had come to power by “stealing votes”.

He accused the ruling party, which came to power for the third consecutive term by winning the highest ever 48 seats in October 2014 assembly elections, of resorting to illegal inducements and creating multiple votes for individuals to form the government.

“The BJP formed the government in Haryana by stealing votes. To achieve this, they resorted to tactics such as offering illegal inducements before the elections and creating multiple votes for a single person. Therefore, a no-confidence motion will be brought against the government and its misdeeds will be exposed in the House,” Hooda said.

The Congress decided to bring adjournment motions on issues such as the alleged lack of sports infrastructure and the dilapidated condition of equipment in sports complexes, fraudulent voters and the alleged misuse of government machinery in government formation. A host of other issues such as protection of the Aravalli range, compensation for waterlogging, rising pollution levels, the alleged paddy procurement scam, growing drug abuse, corruption, education and health services will be raised through calling attention and short-duration discussion motions.

The party will also seek a discussion on reported statements made by BJP MLAs and MPs that promote caste-based hatred. Issues such as the Haryana Vidhan Sabha complex, the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal, law and order and the status of Chandigarh will also figure prominently in the Congress’ Assembly strategy.

The CLP also decided to question the government on rising unemployment and the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC), alleging that priority is being given to outsiders in state government jobs.

The CLP meeting welcomed the court’s decision in the National Herald case.

After the meeting, state Congress president Rao Narendra Singh told reporters that the Congress will further escalate its offensive outside the House, announcing district-level protests on Wednesday against the renaming of the MGNREGA scheme.

Meanwhile, the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) in a statement said that its two MLAs Aditya Devi Lal and Arjun Chautala have submitted nine calling attention motions in the House on various important issues of public interest, besides a slew of questions.

The BJP legislature party will meet on Wednesday evening to decide the floor strategy.