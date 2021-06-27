Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Hookah party: Three Ludhiana jail officials suspended
Hookah party: Three Ludhiana jail officials suspended
Hookah party: Three Ludhiana jail officials suspended
chandigarh news

Hookah party: Three Ludhiana jail officials suspended

Officials found that when the inmates were having booze and hookah party in the prison, jail officials were on duty
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUN 27, 2021 01:44 AM IST

Ludhiana

Three jail officials, including an assistant superintendent, have been suspended for booze and hookah party by inmates in the Ludhiana Central Jail.

The prison department has suspended assistant superintendent Abrul Hamid, two warders Harpal Singh and Rupinder Singh. A departmental inquiry has been also marked against the trio.

Officials found that when the inmates were having booze and hookah party in the prison, jail officials were on duty. Either they were negligent or the party was organised with their consent, officials said.

After the video, recorded by the inmates, went viral on social networking sites, additional director general of police (ADGP, Prisons) PK Sinha marked an inquiry. Following the investigation, the police lodged an FIR against gangster Manwinder Singh, alias Nikka Jattan, Abhishek Kumar, Parminder Singh, Bharti Singh, Kewal Krishan and Maninder Singh and others.

According to the jail officials, the video was recorded in first week of May.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.