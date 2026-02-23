Hoping to return to homeland, exiled Tibetans mark 86th anniversary of Dalai Lama’s enthronement

Hoping to return to their homeland, exiled Tibetans on Sunday marked the 86th anniversary of the enthronement of the 14th Dalai Lama on the Golden Throne of Tibet at the Potala Palace in 1940. Hoping to return to their homeland, exiled Tibetans on Sunday marked the 86th anniversary of the enthronement of the 14th Dalai Lama on the Golden Throne of Tibet at the Potala Palace in 1940. (File Photo)

The Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) held an official commemoration ceremony at the Tsuglagkhang (main Tibetan temple) in McLeodganj. The ceremony was attended by Nobel Peace Laureate Kailash Satyarthi and former Kalon Tripa Professor Samdhong Rinpoche, as the Chief Guest, besides members of CTA and Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile. The exiled community expressed hope that the day of reunion between Tibetans in Tibet and those in exile would dawn soon.

The 90-year-old Tibetan spiritual leader was born on July 6, 1935, in the Taktser village in Tsongkha area of eastern Tibet in Domey province, and named in his childhood as Lhamo Dhondup. Following his recognition as the reincarnation as the 14th Dalai Lama, after three years of meticulous search, investigation and divine oracular decrees, he departed Amdo for a three-month journey to the nation’s capital Lhasa in July 1939. On October 8,1939, he arrived at the Norbulingka Palace at Lhasa, following which an official enthronement ceremony was held in the Sishi Phuntsok Hall, within the Potala Palace on February 22, 1940.

In accordance with ancient custom, His Holiness forfeited his name Lhamo Thondup and assumed a new name, Jamphel Ngawang Lobsang Yeshe Tenzin Gyatso. In 1959, the Dalai Lama, then 23-year-old Tenzin Gyatso, fled to India with thousands of Tibetans following a failed uprising against Mao Zedong’s Communist rule, which gained control of Tibet in 1950. He later arrived in Dharamshala in 1960.

Sikyong (political leader) of Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), Penpa Tsering, while reading the statement of Kashag (cabinet) said, “As we commemorate this auspicious and extraordinary occasion of historic significance, we also honour His Holiness’s lifelong commitment to and practice of compassion and non-violence throughout the world. We also remember the profound wisdom of the Gaden Phodrang officials and the Tibetan people of that era, who countered all internal and external obstacles and through the diligent fulfilment of their duties demonstrated Tibet’s independent status to the international community.”

The statement of Kashag further stated that under the extraordinary leadership of the 14th Dalai Lama and with the support from the international community, including from that of the government and the people of India, we have been able to preserve our language, religion, culture and national identity. Today, all Tibetans living all over the world can proudly proclaim, “I am a Tibetan.”

“Inside Tibet, the PRC government’s relentless policies and practices to eradicate and sinicize Tibetan national identity have failed to break the resilient spirit of the Tibetan people and their determined resolve to cherish and preserve their distinct identity. All of these have been made possible due to the benevolent blessing, far-sighted vision and ingenious leadership of the 14th Dalai Lama,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, in its statement on Sunday, said that in pursuit of the just cause of Tibet, the 14th Dalai Lama has consistently directed his efforts at resolving the Sino-Tibet conflict by peaceful means, seeking dialogue with the government of the People’s Republic of China.