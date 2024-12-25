A 24-year-old man of Mirzapur village was murdered in Garhdiwala town on Monday night by five assailants with sharp-edged weapons allegedly due to some old rivalry, police said. Hoshiarpur: 24-year-old man murdered, 1 assailant dies in car crash

Later, one of the accused died and another got injured when their speeding Ford Fiesta car hit a tractor-trolley a few metres from the crime site when they were trying to flee, police added.

Avinash Kumar, a shopkeeper in Garhdiwala, was returning home with another person Gagandeep Singh of Bhatlan village when the assailants attacked them.

Avinash and Gagandeep were rushed to the hospital where the former was declared brought dead.

“The assailants arrived in two cars and attacked them. After injuring the two, the attackers fled the scene, police said.

During the chase by police, the attackers rammed their car first into a Maruti Alto and then hit a trolley.

“One of the assailants identified as Rishi of Bhatlan died in the accident. The passengers in Alto sustained serious injuries and had to be hospitalised,” police added.

All the injured were admitted to the hospital. Tanda station house officer Harsahib Singh said that a case had been registered and all accused would be arrested when they are declared fit.

“One of the accused was in critical condition and had been referred to Amritsar, he said.