IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Hoshiarpur DCA win Trident inter-district cricket title
The Hoshiarpur District Cricket Association team after winning the Trident Inter-District One Day Cricket Tournament at Barnala on Thursday. (HT Photo)
The Hoshiarpur District Cricket Association team after winning the Trident Inter-District One Day Cricket Tournament at Barnala on Thursday. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Hoshiarpur DCA win Trident inter-district cricket title

Providing a platform to cricketers of the region, the Trident Group organised Trident Inter-District One Day Cricket Tournament that concluded in Barnala on Thursday, with Hoshiarpur District Cricket Association (HDCA) clinching the title
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 07:01 PM IST

Providing a platform to cricketers of the region, the Trident Group organised Trident Inter-District One Day Cricket Tournament that concluded in Barnala on Thursday, with Hoshiarpur District Cricket Association (HDCA) clinching the title.

Riding high on useful knocks from Happy Kulvir (53) and Karambir Singh (43) HDCA beat Muktsar District Cricket Association (MDCA) by 44 runs to emerge champions in this Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) backed tournament.

Batting first, HDCA posted a total of 224 runs for the loss of eight wickets in 34 overs. Happy Kulvir (53), Karambir Singh (43) and Manjinder Singh (31) were the principal run-getters for the Hoshiarpur side. For MDCA, Amandeep Singh Sikander (4 for 56) and Vicky Kinger (2 for 34) were the main wicket-takers. In reply, MDCA could score 180 runs, losing eight wickets in 34 overs. For the winning team, Karan Saini (3 for 19) and Ashish Ghai (3 for 31) were the main wicket-takers.

Due to foggy conditions, the match was reduced to a 34 overs game instead of 50 overs. Happy Kulvir was named man of the match.

Bathinda defeat Nawanshahr for third place

In a match played for the third place at the Cops Club in Bathinda, Bathinda District Cricket Association beat Nawanshahr District Cricket Association by 95 runs.

The victorious HDCA team was given 1.5 lakh, runner-up MDCA team took 1 lakh, while the Bathinda team finishing third got 50,000.

Uday Pratap of Bathinda team was adjudged as the best player in the tournament. He was awarded a cash prize of 21,000.

During the tournament, 15 teams from Muktsar, Bathinda, Ropar, Hoshiarpur, Ferozepur, Sangrur, Nawanshahr, Gurdaspur, Faridkot, Barnala, Kapurthala, Moga, Fazilka, Mansa and Fatehgarh Sahib participated. Over 150 cricketers competed in the meet.

Need more such tournaments: Ex-national selector

Former India fast bowler and former national selector Bhupinder Singh Senior said, “Such tournaments provide ample chance to cricketers from all districts. PCA president Rajinder Gupta is making efforts and creating platforms for cricketers of the region by organising such tournaments. The first tournament was organised in Ludhiana, the second in Amritsar and the third concluded in Barnala. There is talent in smaller districts of Punjab; it is just that they need more such tournaments. The scouts can pick such talented players and then the PCA can groom them.”

Gupta, who is the Trident Group chairman, said, “It is important to organise such sporting events to provide a world-class platform for budding cricketers to polish and improve their game.”

Scores in brief

Hoshiarpur DCA: 224 for 8 in 34 overs (Happy Kulvir 53, Karambir Singh 43, Manjinder Singh 31, Amandeep Singh Sikander 4 for 56, Vicky Kinger 2 for 34) beat Muktsar DCA: 180 for 8 in 34 overs (Amandeep Singh Sonu 35, Dhruv Verma 25, Shahbaz Brar 22, Karan Saini 3 for 19, Ashish Ghai 3 for 31) by 44 runs.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
The Hoshiarpur District Cricket Association team after winning the Trident Inter-District One Day Cricket Tournament at Barnala on Thursday. (HT Photo)
The Hoshiarpur District Cricket Association team after winning the Trident Inter-District One Day Cricket Tournament at Barnala on Thursday. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Hoshiarpur DCA win Trident inter-district cricket title

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 07:01 PM IST
Providing a platform to cricketers of the region, the Trident Group organised Trident Inter-District One Day Cricket Tournament that concluded in Barnala on Thursday, with Hoshiarpur District Cricket Association (HDCA) clinching the title
READ FULL STORY
Close
The explosion had taken place close to an election campign site of Congress candidate Harminder Singh Jassi, just days before the assembly polls in the state.(Sanjeev Kumar/HT file photo)
The explosion had taken place close to an election campign site of Congress candidate Harminder Singh Jassi, just days before the assembly polls in the state.(Sanjeev Kumar/HT file photo)
chandigarh news

Punjab govt okays jobs for kin of minors killed in Maur Mandi blast

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 06:09 PM IST
The decision was taken by the state cabinet in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, according to a government statement. Seven people were killed and 13 injured in the bomb blast at Maur Mandi in Bathinda district on January 31, 2017.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Yoga enthusiasts at Sukhna Lake, Chandigarh. The webinar on the theme, PPP during P, that is Peace, Positivity, Prosperity during Pandemic, will be streamed live through the YouTube channel of the Government College of Yoga Education and Health, Chandigarh, on Saturday. (Ravi Kumar/HT file)
Yoga enthusiasts at Sukhna Lake, Chandigarh. The webinar on the theme, PPP during P, that is Peace, Positivity, Prosperity during Pandemic, will be streamed live through the YouTube channel of the Government College of Yoga Education and Health, Chandigarh, on Saturday. (Ravi Kumar/HT file)
chandigarh news

Chandigarh yoga college to host webinar on positivity during pandemic

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 06:03 PM IST
Adviser Manoj Parida to be chief guest, while spiritual teacher Shivani of the Brahma Kumaris movement will address session on YouTube at 11am on Saturday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Seven people were killed and 13 injured in the blast at Maur Mandi in Bathinda district on January 31, 2017. (HT file photo)
Seven people were killed and 13 injured in the blast at Maur Mandi in Bathinda district on January 31, 2017. (HT file photo)
chandigarh news

Punjab cabinet okays jobs for kin of 4 minors killed in Maur blast

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 04:57 PM IST
The cabinet has relaxed rules to provide jobs to a family member each according to educational qualification in Bathinda or adjoining districts as a special case
READ FULL STORY
Close
Besides the state budget estimates for the next fiscal, the session will see the presentation of the report of the Comptroller and Auditor General for 2018-19 , financial accounts of the Punjab government for 2019-20, and appropriation accounts for 2019-20. (HT file photo)
Besides the state budget estimates for the next fiscal, the session will see the presentation of the report of the Comptroller and Auditor General for 2018-19 , financial accounts of the Punjab government for 2019-20, and appropriation accounts for 2019-20. (HT file photo)
chandigarh news

Punjab budget to be presented on March 8

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 04:15 PM IST
The Punjab budget will be presented on March 8 during the assembly session convened from March 1 to 10
READ FULL STORY
Close
The body was kept in the civil hospital, Sonepat, on Wednesday night. Family members complained to the hospital authorities of three rodent bite marks on the face and a foot. (Representative image)
The body was kept in the civil hospital, Sonepat, on Wednesday night. Family members complained to the hospital authorities of three rodent bite marks on the face and a foot. (Representative image)
chandigarh news

Rats nibble farmer’s body kept at mortuary in Sonepat

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 05:30 PM IST
3-member panel of doctors probing negligence after family of 70-year-old farmer, who had been protesting at Singhu, complains of rodent bites on the face, foot
READ FULL STORY
Close
Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh was to lead the Sikh jatha to the main event being organised at Gurdwara Janam Asthan in Nankana Sahib, Pakistan. (HT Photo)
Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh was to lead the Sikh jatha to the main event being organised at Gurdwara Janam Asthan in Nankana Sahib, Pakistan. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Allow Sikh jatha to go to Pakistan, Akal Takht urges Centre

By Surjit Singh
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 04:32 PM IST
Acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh describes Centre’s move not to permit jatha to attend centenary of Nankana Sahib massacre on February 21 as a historic wrong, urges it to reconsider decision
READ FULL STORY
Close
PU has made it mandatory for students to get Covid tests done prior to joining hostels. (HT FILE)
PU has made it mandatory for students to get Covid tests done prior to joining hostels. (HT FILE)
chandigarh news

MPhil students allowed to return to Panjab University hostels

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 01:55 AM IST
Newly-enrolled PhD scholars and MPhil students have been asked to wait till they receive further instructions
READ FULL STORY
Close
Issues related to traffic congestion including the mass rapid transport system, construction of an outer ring road and another route to the Chandigarh International Airport, have been deliberated upon on several occasions, but with no concrete results came out. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Issues related to traffic congestion including the mass rapid transport system, construction of an outer ring road and another route to the Chandigarh International Airport, have been deliberated upon on several occasions, but with no concrete results came out. (HT FILE PHOTO)
chandigarh news

Chandigarh admn’s advisory council recycling agendas since 2010

By Munieshwer A Sagar, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 01:55 AM IST
The demand for a more structured meeting with action-taken reports on previous meetings has gone unheeded
READ FULL STORY
Close
The petitioner also challenged that the vires of the explanations to Section 3 and 44 of the PMLA, amended in terms of Section 193 of the Finance Act, 2019. (HT FILE)
The petitioner also challenged that the vires of the explanations to Section 3 and 44 of the PMLA, amended in terms of Section 193 of the Finance Act, 2019. (HT FILE)
chandigarh news

Manesar land case: HC puts on hold framing of charges for real estate developer

By Hitender Rao, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 09:35 PM IST
Provisions of money laundering law cannot be applied retrospectively, thus, special judge’s order of taking cognisance of the supplementary prosecution complaint is liable to be quashed, says petitioner
READ FULL STORY
Close
Protesters raising slogans during the four-hour rail roko agitation against the Centre’s farm reform laws at Amritsar station on Thursday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)
Protesters raising slogans during the four-hour rail roko agitation against the Centre’s farm reform laws at Amritsar station on Thursday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)
chandigarh news

Protesters lay siege to rail tracks in Punjab’s border belt

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 05:19 PM IST
Hold blockades on Amritsar-Delhi, Amritsar-Beas (via Tarn Taran), Amritsar-Khemkaran and Amritsar-Pathankot rail tracks
READ FULL STORY
Close
Amarjeet Singh Sidhu, the Congress mayoral candidate, with supporters after defeating Azad Group candidate Paramjeet Singh Kahlon in ward number 10 of the Mohali municipal corporation on Thursday. Amarjeet is Punjab minister Balbir Singh Sidhu’s brother. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
Amarjeet Singh Sidhu, the Congress mayoral candidate, with supporters after defeating Azad Group candidate Paramjeet Singh Kahlon in ward number 10 of the Mohali municipal corporation on Thursday. Amarjeet is Punjab minister Balbir Singh Sidhu’s brother. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
chandigarh news

Municipal corporation elections: Mohali gives Congress a thumping victory

By Hillary Victor, Mohali
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 01:52 AM IST
Ruling party wins 37 of the 50 seats, while 10 seats go to Azad group-AAP alliance; independents bag three seats; former mayor Kulwant Singh loses
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aam Aadmi Party MLA Saravjit Kaur Manuke and her supporters staging a protest near Jagraon on National Highway 95 on Wednesday in support of their demand for a recount of the votes in the municipal council elections. (HT Photo)
Aam Aadmi Party MLA Saravjit Kaur Manuke and her supporters staging a protest near Jagraon on National Highway 95 on Wednesday in support of their demand for a recount of the votes in the municipal council elections. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Jagraon AAP MLA booked for highway protest after poll loss

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 04:32 PM IST
Case registered on the complaint of the station house officer of Jagraon city police station, who said Saravjit Kaur Manuke and her supporters also took out a march in violation of Covid-19 guidelines
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP national president JP Nadda (right), Union minister of state for finance Anurag Thakur (centre) and chief minister Jai Ram Thakur greeting party workers before attending the BJP state executive meeting at Dharamshala in Kangra district on Thursday. (HT Photo)
BJP national president JP Nadda (right), Union minister of state for finance Anurag Thakur (centre) and chief minister Jai Ram Thakur greeting party workers before attending the BJP state executive meeting at Dharamshala in Kangra district on Thursday. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

From gram sabha to Vidhan Sabha: BJP chief sets target for 2022

By Naresh K Thakur
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 04:01 PM IST
Addressing the Himachal party working committee meeting in Dharamshala, JP Nadda says BJP’s economic model is driven by “integrated humanism”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ugrahan) activists protesting at the Goniana Mandi station in Bathinda district on Thursday. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)
Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ugrahan) activists protesting at the Goniana Mandi station in Bathinda district on Thursday. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)
chandigarh news

Protesters on track, trains off track in Punjab amid farmers’ rail roko call

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 02:26 PM IST
Farmer unions called the rail blockade from 12 noon to 4pm to press for their demand to repeal the three farm laws
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP