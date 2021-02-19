Hoshiarpur DCA win Trident inter-district cricket title

Providing a platform to cricketers of the region, the Trident Group organised Trident Inter-District One Day Cricket Tournament that concluded in Barnala on Thursday, with Hoshiarpur District Cricket Association (HDCA) clinching the title.

Riding high on useful knocks from Happy Kulvir (53) and Karambir Singh (43) HDCA beat Muktsar District Cricket Association (MDCA) by 44 runs to emerge champions in this Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) backed tournament.

Batting first, HDCA posted a total of 224 runs for the loss of eight wickets in 34 overs. Happy Kulvir (53), Karambir Singh (43) and Manjinder Singh (31) were the principal run-getters for the Hoshiarpur side. For MDCA, Amandeep Singh Sikander (4 for 56) and Vicky Kinger (2 for 34) were the main wicket-takers. In reply, MDCA could score 180 runs, losing eight wickets in 34 overs. For the winning team, Karan Saini (3 for 19) and Ashish Ghai (3 for 31) were the main wicket-takers.

Due to foggy conditions, the match was reduced to a 34 overs game instead of 50 overs. Happy Kulvir was named man of the match.

Bathinda defeat Nawanshahr for third place

In a match played for the third place at the Cops Club in Bathinda, Bathinda District Cricket Association beat Nawanshahr District Cricket Association by 95 runs.

The victorious HDCA team was given ₹1.5 lakh, runner-up MDCA team took ₹1 lakh, while the Bathinda team finishing third got ₹50,000.

Uday Pratap of Bathinda team was adjudged as the best player in the tournament. He was awarded a cash prize of ₹21,000.

During the tournament, 15 teams from Muktsar, Bathinda, Ropar, Hoshiarpur, Ferozepur, Sangrur, Nawanshahr, Gurdaspur, Faridkot, Barnala, Kapurthala, Moga, Fazilka, Mansa and Fatehgarh Sahib participated. Over 150 cricketers competed in the meet.

Need more such tournaments: Ex-national selector

Former India fast bowler and former national selector Bhupinder Singh Senior said, “Such tournaments provide ample chance to cricketers from all districts. PCA president Rajinder Gupta is making efforts and creating platforms for cricketers of the region by organising such tournaments. The first tournament was organised in Ludhiana, the second in Amritsar and the third concluded in Barnala. There is talent in smaller districts of Punjab; it is just that they need more such tournaments. The scouts can pick such talented players and then the PCA can groom them.”

Gupta, who is the Trident Group chairman, said, “It is important to organise such sporting events to provide a world-class platform for budding cricketers to polish and improve their game.”

Scores in brief

Hoshiarpur DCA: 224 for 8 in 34 overs (Happy Kulvir 53, Karambir Singh 43, Manjinder Singh 31, Amandeep Singh Sikander 4 for 56, Vicky Kinger 2 for 34) beat Muktsar DCA: 180 for 8 in 34 overs (Amandeep Singh Sonu 35, Dhruv Verma 25, Shahbaz Brar 22, Karan Saini 3 for 19, Ashish Ghai 3 for 31) by 44 runs.