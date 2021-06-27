Hot and humid weather to continue in Chandigarh

With monsoon on a “break”, weather is likely to stay hot and humid for another week in Chandigarh.

Weather scientists have said monsoon is unlikely to progress towards Delhi and neighbouring states of Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan for at least a week as it was entering a “break spell” from June 29 apart from unfavourable conditions that were not likely to spur it further on its path.

This spell, officials of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, will likely get heavy rainfall confined to northeast India and subdued showers in the remaining parts of the country till at least July 5.

Amid this dry spell, maximum temperature in Chandigarh went up from Saturday’s 35°C to 37°C on Sunday, and is likely to rise further to 38-39°C in the next three days. Even minimum temperature rose from 22.1°C to 25°C, and is likely to remain around 27-28°C in the coming days.

Even as monsoon arrived in Chandigarh on June 13, there has been only one spell of rain since then, with 15.4mm recorded on June 16. However, localised conditions created by high temperatures had led to 4mm rain accompanied by high-speed winds in wee hours of Saturday. According to the weatherman, such localised drizzles and winds may occur again, but the intensity will be weaker.