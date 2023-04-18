7 assault Ludhiana’s hotel staff for ‘denying’ midnight snack

A janitor of a hotel was critically injured when a group of at least seven persons allegedly assaulted the staff and vandalised the furniture of the eatery near Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar interstate bus terminal for not serving food to them at midnight, police said on Tuesday. A CCTV grab of the accused creating ruckus outside the hotel in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

Police have arrested two of the accused. The injured person, identified as Ashok Kumar, 20, of Dhakka Colony of Model Town has been admitted to hospital.

The Division number 5 police lodged an attempt to murder case against the accused, identified as Ajay Kumar Yaadi of Jawahar Nagar, Sandeep Tawar of Manakwal, Sahnu and Sunil Bhagar. Their three accomplices are yet to be identified.

Ajay and Sandeep have been arrested by the police.

In his statement, the victim said that he is a sanitary worker at Hotel Park Blue. On Monday late, Ajay along with his aides came to the hotel for dinner. As it was closing time, the staff refused to serve the food and Ajay started abusing the staff and left.

The complainant stated that the accused made a call to the hotel manager Amit Kumar and started abusing him and threatened him. A few minutes later, Ajay along with his accomplices, who were laced with sharp-edged and blunt weapons, came there.

The accused barged into the hotel and started vandalising the furniture. The hotel staffers tried to deter them, but the accused assaulted them. He was cleaning the floor when the accused attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon and fled after leaving him injured.

The hotel staff rushed him to hospital and informed the police.

ASI Jasveer Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 324 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapons) and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the IPC has been lodged against the accused at Division number 5 police station.