Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / HP: 2 infants found dead in Mandi nullah
A passerby had informed the HP police that he spotted bodies of two infants under a bridge on the Suhada nullah in Mandi. (Image for representational purpose)
A passerby had informed the HP police that he spotted bodies of two infants under a bridge on the Suhada nullah in Mandi. (Image for representational purpose)
chandigarh news

HP: 2 infants found dead in Mandi nullah

An FIR has been registered and the HP police have questioned a woman, said Shalini Agnihotri, Mandi superintendent of police
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Shimla
UPDATED ON SEP 20, 2021 04:28 AM IST

Bodies of two baby girls were recovered from a nullah in busy Mandi town, police said on Sunday.

A passerby had informed the police that he spotted two bodies under a bridge on the Suhada nullah.

Cops, who first responded to the alert, said they found froth around the babies’ mouths. The police have sent the bodies for postmortem examination and registered a case under sections 304 and 317 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“Two bodies were found and an FIR has been registered. The police have questioned a woman,” said Shalini Agnihotri, Mandi superintendent of police.

The news of two infants being found dead spread rapidly across social media in the region witht he people demanding stringent punishment to those involved in the act.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.