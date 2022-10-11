HP cabinet creates 104 posts for medical officers (dental)

The Himachal Pradesh cabinet in its meeting held here on Tuesday under the chairmanship of chief minister Jai Ram Thakur decided to create and fill 104 posts of medical officers (dental) on contractual basis to provide specialised healthcare facilities. Fifty percent posts would be filled up through HPPSC and remaining would be on batch-wise basis.

It also decided to open 22 homeopathic health centres under the Ayush department in various parts of the state along with creation and filling up of 22 posts of homeopathic medical officers to manage these centres.

The cabinet gave its approval to fill up 164 (newly created and vacant) posts of technical assistant in the panchayati raj department through Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission, Hamirpur.

It also approved provision of monthly salary on the basis of daily rate on par with Class III employees (at present ₹396 per day) to the ‘silai adhyapikas’ who have completed 12 years of continuous service in gram panchayats.

In order to boost tourism and provide better connectivity, the cabinet gave its approval to the draft MoU with Alliance Air Aviation to start flights in two sectors -- Shimla-Kullu-Shimla (four times a week) and Shimla-Dharamshala-Shimla (thrice a week).

It decided to upgrade primary health centre in Ginni (Sirmaur) to a community health centre and also gave its nod to open new primary health centres at Dharchandna and Kayotholi in Kiran gram panchayat of Shimla.

The cabinet decided to upgrade health subcentre Dyotha in Kullu district to a primary health centre.

It gave its approval to upgrade primary health centre in Mandi’s Chhatri to a community health centre along with the creation and filling up of requisite posts.

It also decided to open a health subcentre at Doghara in Mund-dal of Kullu district.