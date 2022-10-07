HP cabinet nod to draft MoU to make Bilaspur AIIMS apex medical body

The Himachal Pradesh cabinet on Thursday approved the draft memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the state and central governments to make All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bilaspur, the apex body for medical education and research, which will also act as the nodal institution for providing speciality and super-speciality levels of healthcare, a training centre for doctors, nurses and health workers, and provide medical and paramedical courses both at undergraduate and postgraduate levels.

It will also conduct international and national-level conferences and act as a place for achieving excellence in the medical field.

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur presided over the cabinet meeting, wherein it was also decided that the government high schools in Kholi, Thakurdwara and Bandal in Kangra district and government high schools in Chong and Shat of Kullu will be upgraded to government senior secondary schools. The government middle schools in Tandi, Pashi, Tinder and Mashna of Kullu district; Dhamer in Kangra district; and Devidarh in Mandi district will be converted into high schools.

The cabinet decided to upgrade government primary schools in Okhali, Tikki and Bharechinal of Mandi district to middle schools along with creation and filling up of requisite posts.

It also gave its approval to start science and commerce classes in the government senior secondary schools in Birta and Bohar Kawalu of Kangra district along with the creation and filling up of requisite posts.

The cabinet gave its nod to commence commerce and math classes in Shiah government senior secondary school in Kullu district along with the creation and filling up of requisite posts.

It also decided to start science classes in government senior secondary school, Bhatkidhar, in Mandi.

It gave its nod to upgrade government primary school in Godigad to a middle school and government middle school in Nalhach of Kullu district to government high school along with the creation and filling up of requisite posts.

The cabinet decided to upgrade the government primary school in Bassi falling under the Bagsaid education block in Mandi district to government central primary school.

It also gave its approval to restart government primary school in Mangan of Mandi district to facilitate the students of the area.

The cabinet also gave its the nod to upgrade government primary schools in Shillibagi and Daran of Mandi district to middle schools along with the creation and filling up of requisite posts.