HP cabinet okays reintroduction of exams in Class 5, 8

The Himachal Pradesh cabinet on Friday passed an amendment to reintroduce examinations in classes 5 and 8, officials said. Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (HT File)

They said the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led Congress government has cleared the amendment to Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education, Himachal Rules, 2011.

There was a provision to halt the examinations in the National Education Policy, 2020. As per the amendment, if a child fails to meet the promotion criteria after the examination, they will be given additional opportunity for within two months from the date of declaration of results.

The cabinet approved the elevation of the directorate of elementary education to the directorate of school education for overseeing school education. The directorate of higher education will manage colleges and other aspects of higher education.

297 e-buses to be purchased

The cabinet gave its nod to purchasing 297 type-I electric buses and 24 air-conditioned super luxury buses in Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) to facilitate commuters.

The cabinet decided to introduce the Himachal Pradesh Scheme of State Award for Teachers in the technical education department. Under this scheme, 10 awards will be conferred across six categories, three for best teacher (ITI level), two each for research excellence and innovation award (degree level), industry collaboration award (polytechnics and ITIs) and one each for best teacher at polytechnics level, pharmacy college level and engineering college level.

The cabinet also decided to allow issuance of ‘bonafide Himachali’ certificates to abandoned and surrendered children who have been living in childcare Institutions in the state for 15 years or more, enabling them to apply for jobs and avail benefits of government schemes.

It approved the purchase of vehicles to enhance monitoring and enforcement against illegal mining.

₹1k-crore loan okayed for hydro power project

The cabinet okayed a government guarantee in favour of Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (HPPCL) to raise a term loan of ₹1,000 crore for execution of Shongtong-Karchham Hydro Power Project.