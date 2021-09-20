HP govt plans to reopen schools

With hundreds of children across the state having lost a year and half of active class learning, the Himachal Pradesh is considering opening the schools even as Covid cases are rising gradually in the hill state.

Parents and relatives of students, particularly those studying in private schools, are constantly mounting pressure on the government to reopen the day schools as the boarding schools in the state are open.

“We have received representations from parents of those studying in private schools. Decision on schools will be made in a the meeting of state cabinet,” said secretary, education, Rajiv Sharma.

“We can think of opening schools in a staggered way, but the final decision will be taken at the state cabinet,” he said, adding that 99% of the school staff in Himachal was vaccinated.

Himachal Pradesh government had deferred reopening of schools for regular classes for one more week in the wake of current situation due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

On 14th government-issued orders to this effect by Himachal State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), the schools were to remain closed till September 4.

Currently, the first-term online examinations of classes 9 to 12 were conducted online. The schools were reopened for classes 9 to 12 in Himachal on August 2 after the lethal second wave of Covid subsided, but were closed a week later due to the rise in infections.

“Keeping schools closed for such a long time also shows the failure of the government. Schools should reopen now with the set standard operating procedures,” said Lekhraj, parent.

“If the government really cares for public health, it should stop the political functions and limit the tourism activities,” he added.

Himachal’s Covid-19 tally has steadily risen since July-end. This month the till September 18, the state has recorded 3,265 new infections.

The highest 744 cases have been reported in Kangra, 684 in Mandi and 568 in Hamirpur. The positivity rate was high at 3.08%.