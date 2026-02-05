HP govt to levy revenue charges on all hydropower projects

The cash-strapped Himachal Pradesh government will collect land revenue and cess from all power projects operating in Himachal Pradesh. The cash-strapped Himachal Pradesh government will collect land revenue and cess from all power projects operating in Himachal Pradesh. (PTI File)

CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday reiterated, “The state government will levy revenue charges on all hydropower projects operating in Himachal Pradesh. The state government is preparing a detailed framework in this regard”.

Looking for desperate measures for “resource mobilisation” the chief minister will also call a meeting of all the MLAs– first Congress and then BJP to discuss the issue. The government is also mulling for a rare special sitting of the state assembly on the issue before the regular Budget session aiming to build political consensus. Already the finance department has directed banks to immediately transfer unclaimed government balances lying in inoperative accounts and in the RBI’s Depositor Education and Awareness Fund to the state treasury head. Banks have been instructed to ensure prompt compliance to facilitate proper budgeting, accounting and auditing.

After the Centre’s decision to discontinue the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG), the chief minister said, “On February 8 we have called a cabinet meeting to discuss the issue of stopping the RDG. Following this, a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party has also been called, and the government is considering inviting BJP MLAs as well”.

He said, “From 2019 to 2025, Himachal Pradesh received around ₹48,000 crore as Revenue Deficit Grant. If this assistance is suddenly stopped for the next five years, from 2026 to 2031, it will have serious consequences for the state’s financial condition. To deal with this situation, all political parties must come together”.

“The formation of hill states was never based on revenue surplus. The Revenue Deficit Grant we were receiving was a constitutional right. Since 1952, Himachal Pradesh has continuously received RDG, and for the first time in 73 years, we are facing such a grave situation. This issue requires serious discussion,” he said.

Urging the opposition to “rise above party lines keeping the larger interest of Himachal Pradesh in mind”, Sukhu said, “This is not a fight of governments. It is a fight for the people of Himachal Pradesh. I appeal to BJP MLAs as well to participate. We are ready to give them a presentation and also receive their views on how we can tackle this situation and move towards an ‘Atmanirbhar Himachal Pradesh’ by bringing policy changes.”

CM Sukhu questioned BJP leaders, including Anurag Thakur, asking whether they oppose the discontinuation of the Revenue Deficit Grant or not. “This is not about my personal interest or the government’s interest, it is about the future of Himachal. The impact of this decision will be felt over the next ten years, and we must be prepared for tough decisions and a long struggle.”

Rejecting comparisons with 17 other states, CM Sukhu said Himachal is a special hill state with 90 % mountainous terrain, 68% forest land and 28% forest cover. “Five rivers flow through our state. Himachal serves the country as the water bowl and eco-shield of North India. We protect ecology worth ₹90,000 crore for the nation. Comparing Himachal Pradesh with plains states is completely wrong,” he asserted.