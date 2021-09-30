HP: Kolkata trekkers rescued, brought to Kaza

Twelve members of a trekkers’ group who were stranded at Khemengar glacier were on Wednesday brought to Kaza. They were then taken to the community health centre for medical check-up. Two of them had frostbites.

Those rescued included a sherpa, six porters and three trekkers.

Four porters along with two bodies are being brought down from the Khemenger glacier. Lahaul and Spiti DC Neeraj Kumar said that on reaching Kaza, the team members were given first aid and all of them are healthy. He thanked the ITBP, Dogra Scouts and porters for successfully completing the rescue operation.

An 18-member team had left from Batal on September 15 for the Khemengar glacier. It had six trekkers, one sherpa and 11 porters.

The group stayed at seven places before reaching the Khemenger glacier. Members Sandeep Thakurta and Bhaskerdeep decided to stay at the eighth point on September 24. They were, however, found dead when other group members went back to check on them on September 25.

The team then decided to seek help from the Kaza administration. A porter, Jeevan, along with another group member Abhijeet undertook a two-day trek to reach Kaza.

On September 27, the local administration formed a 32-member rescue team and sent it to Kah village in Pin valley.

The rescue team’s advance party found the group members on their way the next day. Two of these members were suffering from frostbite.