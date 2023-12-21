HP man booked for duping 6 Panchkula residents on pretext of jobs at Chandigarh’s PGIMER

A man hailing from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, was booked for cheating six residents of Panchkula of ₹26 lakh on the pretext of getting government jobs for their children at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh. The accused even threatened the complainants claiming links with police officials. A case under Sections 120B,420,467,468 and 471 of the Indian Penal Code was registered on Tuesday at Chandimandir police station. (Getty image)

The accused was identified as Sanjeev Kumar of Kot village in Mandi.

The complaint was lodged by Prithvi Singh, 52, of Tikkar Hills, Panchkula, and his neighbours Pritam Singh, 53, Sandeep Parmar, 28, Khajan Singh, 48, Jasmer Singh, 49, and Luzza Ram, 40.

The complainants mentioned that the accused is married to Prithvi Singh’s sister. In 2019, he borrowed ₹30 lakh from him in the name of starting a business with the assurance that he will soon return the money.

All the complainants gave him ₹26 lakh. In January 2020, the complainants requested the accused to return their amount, following which the accused disclosed that he suffered a loss in his business and told them he had started working in PGIMER. He told them he had good links in PGIMER and instead of returning the amount, he can manage the government job at PGIMER for their children. Since there was no other alternative with the complainants, they agreed to the same.

On March 18, 2020, the accused handed over one appointment letter in the name of the son of Prithvi, saying that he has been appointed as a lower division clerk in the department of gastroenterology at PGIMER on a monthly salary of ₹30,000. The accused also assured that within a short time, he shall manage the jobs for the children of the other complainants as well.

After inquiry, the complainants came to know that the appointment letter handed over by the accused was forged and fabricated. Later, when the complainants again asked the accused for the return, he handed over cheques to them but the same were dishonoured.

After inquiry, the complainants came to know that the appointment letter handed over by the accused was forged and fabricated. Later, when the complainants again asked the accused for the return, he handed over cheques to them but the same were dishonoured.