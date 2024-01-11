HP preparing policy to bear education expenses of widows’ children
Himachal government will bear the educational expenses of children of widows and the social justice and women empowerment department was readying a policy in this regard, said chief minister’s principal media adviser Naresh Chauhan.
Addressing a press conference at Rajiv Bhawan, Himachal Congress’ headquarters, Chauhan said that the party was gearing up for the Lok Sabha elections in 2024 and a “crucial meeting’ was scheduled on January 16. The Congress aims to secure victory on all four Lok Sabha seats in Himachal, added Chauhan.
Chauhan attacked the previous Bharatiya Janata Party government in the state for the economic challenges, and said that the current government inherited a debt of ₹75, 000 crore. He highlighted various developmental works being taken up by the current government led by chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.