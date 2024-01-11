close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / HP preparing policy to bear education expenses of widows’ children

HP preparing policy to bear education expenses of widows’ children

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Jan 11, 2024 06:22 AM IST

Addressing a press conference at Rajiv Bhawan, Himachal Congress’ headquarters, Chauhan said that the party was gearing up for the Lok Sabha elections in 2024 and a “crucial meeting’ was scheduled on January 16

Himachal government will bear the educational expenses of children of widows and the social justice and women empowerment department was readying a policy in this regard, said chief minister’s principal media adviser Naresh Chauhan.

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (HT File)
Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (HT File)

Addressing a press conference at Rajiv Bhawan, Himachal Congress’ headquarters, Chauhan said that the party was gearing up for the Lok Sabha elections in 2024 and a “crucial meeting’ was scheduled on January 16. The Congress aims to secure victory on all four Lok Sabha seats in Himachal, added Chauhan.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Chauhan attacked the previous Bharatiya Janata Party government in the state for the economic challenges, and said that the current government inherited a debt of 75, 000 crore. He highlighted various developmental works being taken up by the current government led by chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out