Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Oct 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

HP secures 293 crore for road projects: PWD minister Vikramaditya

ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala
Oct 05, 2024 05:48 AM IST

Himachal Public Works Department minister Vikramaditya Singh said the sanctioned projects include five road and bridge works aimed at improving connectivity and infrastructure in various parts of the state

Himachal Public Works Department (PWD) minister Vikramaditya Singh on Friday said the state government’s persistent efforts have resulted in the approval of road projects worth 293.36 crore under the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) for the financial year 2024-25.

Vikramaditya said the approved works include <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>54.87 crore for the upgradation of the 52 km Tikkar-Jarol-Gahan-Nanakhari-Khamadi road in Shimla. (HT File)
Vikramaditya said the approved works include 54.87 crore for the upgradation of the 52 km Tikkar-Jarol-Gahan-Nanakhari-Khamadi road in Shimla. (HT File)

He said the sanctioned projects include five road and bridge works aimed at improving connectivity and infrastructure in various parts of the state.

Vikramaditya said the approved works include 54.87 crore for the upgradation of the 52 km Tikkar-Jarol-Gahan-Nanakhari-Khamadi road in Shimla, 41.10 crore for the 20 km Sujanpur Tihra-Sandhol road in Hamirpur, 79.25 crore for the 37 km Navgaon-Beri road in Hamirpur, 86.34 crore for the construction of an 828-meter high-level bridge on Gaj Khad in Kangra and 31.80 crore for the upgradation of the 9.6 km Bakhrot-Karsog-Sanarli-Sainj road in Mandi.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On