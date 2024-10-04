HP secures 293 crore for road projects: PWD minister Vikramaditya

Himachal Public Works Department (PWD) minister Vikramaditya Singh on Friday said the state government’s persistent efforts have resulted in the approval of road projects worth ₹293.36 crore under the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) for the financial year 2024-25. Vikramaditya said the approved works include ₹ 54.87 crore for the upgradation of the 52 km Tikkar-Jarol-Gahan-Nanakhari-Khamadi road in Shimla. (HT File)

He said the sanctioned projects include five road and bridge works aimed at improving connectivity and infrastructure in various parts of the state.

Vikramaditya said the approved works include ₹54.87 crore for the upgradation of the 52 km Tikkar-Jarol-Gahan-Nanakhari-Khamadi road in Shimla, ₹41.10 crore for the 20 km Sujanpur Tihra-Sandhol road in Hamirpur, ₹79.25 crore for the 37 km Navgaon-Beri road in Hamirpur, ₹86.34 crore for the construction of an 828-meter high-level bridge on Gaj Khad in Kangra and ₹31.80 crore for the upgradation of the 9.6 km Bakhrot-Karsog-Sanarli-Sainj road in Mandi.