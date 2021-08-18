HP sees deadliest day in 7 weeks, logs six fatalities

Himachal saw its Covid tally rising to 2,10,719 as 300 new cases were reported across the hill state on Tuesday.

There was also a spike in the fatalities with six people succumbing to the virus. This is highest single-day death figure in seven weeks as the toll mounted to 3,541. Before this, six deaths were recorded on June 26.

Mandi district, that has emerged as the epicentre of the latest spurt, recorded maximum 69 cases, followed by 61 in Kangra, the population-wise largest district. Chamba recorded 56 infections, Shimla 49, Kullu 24 and Hamirpur 23.

Among the districts reporting less than 10 cases were Bilaspur (6), Lahaul-Spiti (5), Solan (4), Kinnaur (2) and Sirmaur (1). No new case was reported in Una.

Two fatalities occurred in Shimla and one each in Bilaspur, Chamba, Kangra and Mandi.

The active cases have again climbed to 2,705 after recording a decline for two consecutive days. As many as 284 people recuperated, taking the recoveries to 2,04,451.

Kangra is still the worst-hit district since the virus outbreak last year as its total case tally stands at 46,138, which is followed by Mandi and Shimla districts on second and third position with 29,065 and 26,257 cases, respectively.

To date, Solan has recorded 22,484 cases, Sirmaur 15,406, Hamirpur 14,946, Una 13,505, Bilaspur 13,330, Chamba 13,121, Kullu 9,366, Kinnaur 3,353 and Lahaul-Spiti 2,848.

83 test positive in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday recorded 83 fresh infections and a death.

The number of patients who were cured in the UT was 153 with active positive cases reaching 1,158. The overall number of people who have recovered was 3,18,025 prompting the recovery rate to reach 98.23%. The overall cases in J&K have reached 3,23,582 and the death toll to 4,399.